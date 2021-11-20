Florida Atlantic at WKU Prediction, Game Preview

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

By November 20, 2021 1:07 am

Florida Atlantic at WKU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Florida Atlantic at WKU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Houchens Industries LT Smith Stadium, Bowling Green, KY
How To Watch: Stadium
Record: Florida Atlantic (5-5), WKU (6-4)
Florida Atlantic vs WKU Game Preview

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

The Owls can still do this.

They need a lot of help, but there’s still a path to win the East and go to the Conference USA Championship, but it starts with a win here. More realistically, this is a chance to get bowl eligible.

The offense has stalled lately, but it has just enough of a passing game to potentially keep up. To win this, though, the defense has to come through against the high-powered WKU passing attack. The secondary is terrific at taking the ball away, the pass D overall has been outstanding on third downs, and this group can tackle.

On the flip side, WKU’s defense is awful on third downs, its own pass defense gives up a ton of yards, and …

Why WKU Will Win

Florida Atlantic is a nice fit for the Hilltoppers.

The Owls don’t control the clock – there won’t be a time of possession issue here for a WKU offense that keeps the ball for just 27 minutes a game. As good as the FAU defense has been, it doesn’t do much to get to the quarterback – Bailey Zappe should have plenty of time to do what it does.

On a five-game winning streak, the WKU offense has been able to win even when the O doesn’t crank up a bazillion yards. However, it’s getting to 500 yards of total offense on a regular basis and …
What’s Going To Happen

WKU wins the East if with a win. If it loses, the date with Marshall next week is for the division title if the Herd beat Charlotte on Saturday.

The turnaround will be complete.

From a team that didn’t do anything offensively last year to an appearance in the Conference USA title game, WKU will get there with a good day from the defense to go along with the offensive pop.

Florida Atlantic vs WKU Prediction, Lines

WKU 31, Florida Atlantic 20
Line: WKU -10.5, o/u: 64.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Tummyache Soak
1: Adele 30

