FIU vs Middle Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

FIU vs Middle Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, TN

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: FIU (1-8), Middle Tennessee (4-5)

FIU vs Middle Tennessee Game Preview

Why FIU Will Win

The offense continues to be fun.

It’s not consistent, and it doesn’t move the chains well enough, but there’s a passing game Middle Tennessee has to worry about. The Golden Panthers have thrown for 260 yards or more in five of the last six games, and they’re about to push for 300 yards because they’ll have to.

They bomb deep – they’re averaging close to 17 yards per throw – and Middle Tennessee doesn’t have the pop with a new quarterback after losing Chase Cunningham a few weeks ago.

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

Just win the turnover battle.

The Blue Raiders couldn’t force enough mistakes to matter against WKU in a 48-21 loss, and it was the opposite. They lead the nation with 25 takeaways, but they didn’t come up with any last week and they turned it over seven times.

Fortunately, they’re going against a defense that never, ever takes the ball away – FIU has only come up with six takeaways.

What’s Going To Happen

Can this be when FIU finally gets its first win over an FBS team?

Middle Tennessee has turned the ball over 11 times in the last two games, but the D was able to make up for it in the win over Southern Miss. In this, run, run, run, don’t take any deep shots, and assume the pass defense will come up with enough takeaways to matter.

FIU vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Lines

Middle Tennessee 34, FIU 27

Line: Middle Tennessee -10, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

