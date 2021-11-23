Eastern Michigan vs Central Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, November 26

Eastern Michigan vs Central Michigan How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 26

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, MI

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Eastern Michigan (7-4), Central Michigan (7-4)

Eastern Michigan vs Central Michigan Game Preview

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

Is that really the Eastern Michigan running game?

The passing attack has been great throughout the season with the ground game along for the ride. In the stunning 22-21 win over Western Michigan two weeks ago, former UCF RB Jawon Hamilton ran for 187 yards as the team came up with a season-high 255 yards.

Central Michigan’s run D has been fine, but it gives up plenty of yards through the air. Eastern Michigan’s offense should be balanced, but …

Why Central Michigan Will Win

The Central Michigan O has been dominant.

The 39-38 loss to Northern Illinois was the killer for MAC West title hopes, but the Chippewas have won five of their other six games since early October with 200 yards both on the ground and through the air over the last two weeks.

Eastern Michigan doesn’t generate enough consistent pressure, the defense isn’t good on third downs, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Central Michigan will close out with a bang, making a statement that it might just be the second-best team in the MAC if Northern Illinois goes on to win the MAC Championship.

Both teams are bowl eligible with solid seven-win seasons – NIU is currently the only other MAC team with seven or more wins – so the pressure is off. This is just for a little bit if in-state MAC pride.

Central Michigan’s offense will be more effective, but the Eastern Michigan passing attack will make this a whole lot of fun.

Eastern Michigan vs Central Michigan Prediction, Lines

Central Michigan 38, Eastern Michigan 30

Line: Central Michigan -8.5, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

