Duke vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Duke vs Virginia Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Duke (3-6), Virginia (4-5)

Duke vs Virginia Tech Game Preview

Why Duke Will Win

The offense is still okay.

It might have problems scoring, but the O is moving just enough to at least get to more than 300 yards per game without too much of a problem. In this, it’s all about cranking things up against a Virginia Tech team that’s having big-time issues all the way around.

The Hokies have lost four of their last five games thanks to a painfully inconsistent offense, an absent passing game, and without enough timely plays from the defense to make up for the other problems.

However, if you think the Virginia Tech defense has been a tad off …

Why Virginia Will Win

Duke’s defense has completely fallen off the map.

It struggled throughout the first part of the year, but the offense was able to make up for it with a whole lot of pop from the running game. And then came the teams that could throw.

Granted, everyone’s having problems with Wake Forest, Pitt, and Virginia, but all three took target practice against the Blue Devils, combining for well over 1,800 yards in the last three games.

Virginia Tech might be coming off a miserable 17-3 loss to Boston College, and the passing attack hasn’t hit 200 yards in four of the last five games, but the running game has shown enough to work from time to time.

This is the game for the O to have some fun.

What’s Going To Happen

The Hokies have improved their defense just a bit over the last few games, and that shouldn’t be the issue this week.

Can they finally show some offensive pop? Duke has the worst defense in the ACC, and the offense has scored seven points or fewer in three of the last five games.

If you’re getting shut out by Virginia and only come up with seven against Wake Forest and North Carolina, things aren’t going all that well. The Virginia Tech defense will take over.

Duke vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Lines

Virginia Tech 34, Duke 13

Line: Virginia Tech -11.5, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

