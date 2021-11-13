Detroit at Pittsburgh prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 14

Detroit at Pittsburgh How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 14

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Detroit (0-8), Pittsburgh (5-3)

Detroit at Pittsburgh Game Preview

Why Detroit Will Win

How much energy is Pittsburgh bringing?

He’s playing, but Najee Harris is banged up. The defense struggled a bit late in the near-collapse against Chicago in what was way too tough of a Monday night game to get through. The Steelers now have to gear it back up on a short week.

Detroit has had two weeks off.

It’s a Lions team in desperate need of something positive – and it desperately needed a break. Now the defense gets a Pittsburgh team that couldn’t get to 300 yards of total offense on the Bears, wasn’t able to throw consistently well, and isn’t getting enough rushing yards overall even though Harris was fantastic.

Why Pittsburgh Will Win

Jared Goff has been awful.

When there’s open talk about David Blough possibly stepping in, things aren’t going all that well.

To be fair, it’s not like Goff has a ton of weapons around him to work with. However, the passing game isn’t doing anything down the field, the O isn’t moving, and the team hasn’t scored more than 19 points since the opener against San Francisco.

The Steelers aren’t going to turn the ball over enough to matter, and the offense should be able to crank up the ground game with Harris about to rumble for a huge day.

What’s Going To Happen

If the miserable Chicago offense could get to over 400 yards …

No. Detroit will come up with an energized first half, but all the yards won’t translate into points. It won’t be the wipeout like the Philadelphia game was, but Detroit won’t be able to do much in yet another rough performance.

Detroit at Pittsburgh Prediction, Line

Pittsburgh 27, Detroit 16

Line: Pittsburgh -8, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

