Detroit at Cleveland prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 21

Detroit at Cleveland How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 21

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Detroit (0-8-1), Cleveland (5-5)

Detroit at Cleveland Game Preview

Why Detroit Will Win

Is it possible that Tim Boyle could be the answer?

Nothing else is woking for the Lion offense, and now it needs to go to a third-string quarterback with Jared Goff hurting.

The defense did a nice job of holding up against Pittsburgh, and the offense came up with its best day of the year on the ground.

Cleveland is badly banged up, especially in the receiving corps. Use the running game, let Boyle get into a midrange passing groove with nothing crazy, load up against the run, and …

Why Cleveland Will Win

Yeah, Cleveland isn’t going to come into this assuming anything because it’s Detroit and it’s Tim Boyle. It’s coming off a 45-7 loss to New England and gets Baltimore for two games in a row.

The 5-5 team is going to bring it, and it starts with the ground attack that should get going right away.

No, the Browns don’t have the receivers, but they’ve got Nick Chubb back, the rotation of running backs should be okay behind him, and there won’t be anything crazy here. Run, let the pass rush take over, repeat.

What’s Going To Happen

Detroit has to get this over fast with the Thanksgiving game in a few days – it has to get this over one way or another.

The problem will be the physical style of this game. Cleveland will pound away, there won’t be anything big happen deep, and it’ll be an ugly day that looks good in the record book after the debacle at New England.

Detroit at Cleveland Prediction, Line

Cleveland 30, Detroit 10

Line: Cleveland -12, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

