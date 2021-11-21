Dallas at Kansas City prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 21

Dallas at Kansas City How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 21

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Dallas (7-2), Kansas City (6-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Dallas at Kansas City Game Preview

Why Dallas Will Win

Yeah, Kansas City looked fantastic in the blowout win over Las Vegas, but it’s not quite time to crown this team yet. It certainly looked the part again, but that was a worn down Raider team that didn’t exactly bring the 1985 Chicago Bear-level defense to the party.

The Dallas offense has been fun, but it’s the defensive side that’s paying the checks. One meltdown against Denver aside, the D has been fantastic after the first two weeks.

Okay, fantastic might be a bit extreme, but it’s got the the playmakers in the secondary who can hold their own with this group, the line should be a rock against the mediocre Chief ground game, and the offensive side will run and run some more.

Teams try to throw on the Chiefs to keep up, but try running, stay with it, and the big bursts will be there.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 11

Why Kansas City Will Win

The turnovers have slowed.

Not giving the ball away was a huge deal in the 13-7 win over Green Bay – the glitch that was killing the season appears to have been fixed.

Yes, for all of the big plays and takeaways that come from the Dallas secondary, Trevon Diggs and company have a lot of feast-or-famine to what they do. They’ll pick off a pass, and they’ll also give up a big bomb or three.

And yeah, maybe, just maybe, the offense snapped out of its funk.

It’s not like Kansas City was bad on the rough three-game run. Outside of turnovers for a long stretch, there wasn’t any massive issue other than dealing with Tennessee and Green Bay.

– NFL Week 11 Schedules, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Patrick Mahomes appears to have settled in, the timing appears to be sharper, and this should be when the team really makes its big statement – even more so than what it did against Las Vegas.

Get ready for both Mahomes and Dak Prescott to have a lot of fun in a fantasy football dream game. These two will put on the show we all think they will in a high-level back-and-forth fight.

Dallas at Kansas City Prediction, Line

Kansas City 34, Dallas 30

Line: Kansas City -2.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Get a 2nd opinion on the Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs game from our friends at Winners and Whiners. Click here for their in-depth analysis and predictions on the side,total, 1st half, and exotics.

Must See Rating: 5

5: Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts

1: Paris In Love

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings