Colorado State vs Hawaii prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Colorado State vs Hawaii How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

How To Watch: Spectrum

Record: Colorado State (3-7), Hawaii (4-7)

Colorado State vs Hawaii Game Preview

Why Colorado State Will Win

The Hawaii offense doesn’t score enough.

It’s a team that likes to pound, get decent play from the defense, and stay in games late. The problem is that it doesn’t seem to work in the final moments of tight battles.

And the offense doesn’t score enough, putting up 17 points or fewer in three of the last five games. It was able to rock New Mexico State and keep up in a shootout loss to Utah State, but it’s not going to work against the Colorado State defense.

It’s been a rough run for the Rams, but the defense is great at getting into the backfield, coming up with third down stops won’t be a problem – Hawaii really, really doesn’t move the chains – and …

Why Hawaii Will Win

The Colorado State offense doesn’t score enough.

Granted, it had to go against a slew of good defenses, but the O hit a wall over the last month as it failed to get past 24 points in any of the four losses in a row.

The passing attack has been increasingly worse over the last five games, the running game hasn’t hit 200 yards since early October, and now it all has to work in Honolulu.

It’s a different team in The Complex. It took everything in San Diego State to pull off a 17-10 win, but before that the Rainbow Warriors beat Fresno State and almost got San Jose State, so …

What’s Going To Happen

This is going to be tight.

Neither team is going anywhere for the bowl season – this is sort of like a bowl for Colorado State location-wise – and both are on ugly losing streaks.

Hawaii just can’t seem to pull up out of the nosedive, but again, it’s a different team at home. It’s going to be low scoring and tight, but Colorado State isn’t getting enough out of its running game to pull this off.

Colorado State vs Hawaii Prediction, Lines

Hawaii 20, Colorado State 17

Line: Colorado State -2.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

