College Football Rankings 1 To 130: Week 13 After All The Wild Fun

College Football News 2021 college football rankings after Week 13 for all 130 teams with results and who’s up next week.

CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 13

Rankings By Conference

– Week 13 Scoreboard | CFP Rankings Prediction

130 FIU Golden Panthers (1-11)

Last Week’s Ranking: 130

Week 13: Southern Miss 37, FIU 17

Up Next: Season Over

129 UMass Minutemen (1-11)

Last Week’s Ranking: 129

Week 13: New Mexico State 44, UMass 27

Up Next: Season Over

128 UConn Huskies (1-11)

Last Week’s Ranking: 128

Week 13: Houston 45, UConn 17

Up Next: Season Over

127 Akron Zips (2-10)

Last Week’s Ranking: 127

Week 13: Toledo 49, Akron 14

Up Next: Season Over

126 New Mexico State Aggies (2-10)

Last Week’s Ranking: 126

Week 13: New Mexico State 44, UMass 27

Up Next: Season Over

125 New Mexico Lobos (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 125

Week 13: Utah State 35, New Mexico 10

Up Next: Season Over

124 ULM Warhawks (4-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 124

Week 13: Louisiana 21, ULM 16

Up Next: Season Over

123 Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-10)

Last Week’s Ranking: 123

Week 13: Texas State 24, Arkansas State 22

Up Next: Season Over

122 Texas State Bobcats (4-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 122

Week 13: Texas State 24, Arkansas State 22

Up Next: Season Over

121 Georgia Southern Eagles (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 121

Week 13: Appalachian State 27, Georgia Southern 3

Up Next: Season Over

120 South Alabama Jaguars (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 120

Week 13: Coastal Carolina 27, South Alabama 21 OT

Up Next: Season Over

119 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 118

Week 13: Southern Miss 37, FIU 17

Up Next: Season Over

118 Temple Owls (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 115

Week 13: Navy 38, Temple 14

Up Next: Season Over

117 Colorado State Rams (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 114

Week 13: Nevada 52, Colorado State 10

Up Next: Season Over

116 Rice Owls (4-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 116

Week 13: Rice 35, Louisiana Tech 31

Up Next: Season Over

115 Charlotte 49ers (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 113

Week 13: Old Dominion 56, Charlotte 34

Up Next: Season Over

114 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 111

Week 13: Rice 35, Louisiana Tech 31

Up Next: Season Over

113 UTEP Miners (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 106

Week 13: UAB 42, UTEP 24

Up Next: Bowl Game

112 UNLV Rebels (2-10)

Last Week’s Ranking: 110

Week 13: Air Force 48, UNLV 14

Up Next: Season Over

111 Ohio Bobcats (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 109

Week 13: Bowling Green 21, Ohio 10

Up Next: Season Over

110 Florida Atlantic Owls (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 104

Week 13: Middle Tennessee 27, Florida Atlantic 17

Up Next: Season Over

109 Troy Trojans (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 108

Week 13: Georgia State 37, Troy 10

Up Next: Season Over

108 Buffalo Bulls (4-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 107

Week 13: Ball State 20, Buffalo 3

Up Next: Season Over

107 Bowling Green Falcons (4-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 105

Week 13: Bowling Green 21, Ohio 10

Up Next: Season Over

106 Duke Blue Devils (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 101

Week 13: Miami 47, Duke 10

Up Next: Season Over

105 Vanderbilt Commodores (2-10)

Last Week’s Ranking: 119

Week 13: Tennessee 45, Vanderbilt 21

Up Next: Season Over

104 USF Bulls (2-10)

Last Week’s Ranking: 102

Week 13: UCF 17, USF 13

Up Next: Season Over

103 Wyoming Cowboys (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 84

Week 13: Hawaii 38, Wyoming 14

Up Next: Bowl Game

102 Liberty Flames (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 99

Week 13: Army 31, Liberty 16

Up Next: Bowl Game

101 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 117

Week 13: Middle Tennessee 27, Florida Atlantic 17

Up Next: Bowl Game

