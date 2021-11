College Football Rankings 1 To 130: Week 11 Top Teams Are Rising Up

College Football News 2021 college football rankings after Week 11 for all 130 teams with results and who’s up next week.

Last week was impossible because just about everyone but Georgia stunk. This week’s rankings are a whole lot easier because things are shaking out.

The top teams are rising up, and that includes Oklahoma State, Wake Forest, Michigan, Oregon, and Ole Miss all coming off of big moments. Throw in what Ohio State did to Purdue, and just about all of the top teams came up with something strong.

It’s all setting up for a final few weeks that are about to be phenomenal – other than the debate for who’s No. 1, of course.

Contact @ColFootballNews

CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 11

101-130 | 76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

– Week 11 Scoreboard, Predictions For Every Game

– Big Game Reactions: Baylor, Michigan, Ole Miss & more

– College Football Playoff prediction: Week 11

CFN College Football Rankings: Week 11

130 FIU Golden Panthers (1-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 128

Week 11 Opponent: Middle Tennessee 50, FIU 10

Week 12 Opponent: North Texas

129 UMass Minutemen (1-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 129

Week 11 Opponent: Maine 35, UMass 10

Week 12 Opponent: at Army

128 UConn Huskies (1-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 130

Week 11 Opponent: Clemson 44, UConn 7

Week 12 Opponent: at UCF

127 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 127

Week 11 Opponent: UTSA 27, Southern Miss 17

Week 12 Opponent: at Louisiana Tech

126 Akron Zips (2-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 126

Week 11 Opponent: Western Michigan 45, Akron 40

Week 12 Opponent: Kent State

125 New Mexico State Aggies (1-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 125

Week 11 Opponent: Alabama 59, New Mexico State 3

Week 12 Opponent: at Kentucky

124 New Mexico Lobos (3-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 122

Week 11 Opponent: Fresno State 34, New Mexico 7

Week 12 Opponent: at Boise State

123 ULM Warhawks (5-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 108

Week 11 Opponent: Arkansas State 27, ULM 24

Week 12 Opponent: at LSU

122 Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 124

Week 11 Opponent: Arkansas State 27, ULM 24

Week 12 Opponent: at Georgia State

121 South Alabama Jaguars (5-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 120

Week 11 Opponent: Appalachian State 41, South Alabama 7

Week 12 Opponent: at Tennessee

120 Tulane Green Wave (1-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 118

Week 11 Opponent: Tulsa 20, Tulane 13 OT

Week 12 Opponent: USF

119 Ohio Bobcats (3-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 121

Week 11 Opponent: Ohio 34, Eastern Michigan 26

Week 12 Opponent: Toledo (Nov. 16)

118 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 117

Week 11 Opponent: Middle Tennessee 50, FIU 10

Week 12 Opponent: Old Dominion

117 Rice Owls (3-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 116

Week 11 Opponent: WKU 42, Rice 21

Week 12 Opponent: at UTEP

116 Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 112

Week 11 Opponent: Kentucky 34, Vanderbilt 17

Week 12 Opponent: at Ole Miss

115 Charlotte 49ers (5-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 109

Week 11 Opponent: Louisiana Tech 42, Charlotte 32

Week 12 Opponent: Marshall

114 Texas State Bobcats (3-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 111

Week 11 Opponent: Georgia Southern 38, Texas State 30

Week 12 Opponent: at Coastal Carolina

113 Temple Owls (3-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 110

Week 11 Opponent: Houston 37, Temple 8

Week 12 Opponent: at Tulsa

112 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 97

Week 11 Opponent: UNLV 27, Hawaii 13

Week 12 Opponent: Colorado State

111 Georgia Southern Eagles (3-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 123

Week 11 Opponent: Georgia Southern 38, Texas State 30

Week 12 Opponent: BYU

110 UNLV Rebels (2-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 119

Week 11 Opponent: UNLV 27, Hawaii 13

Week 12 Opponent: San Diego State

109 North Texas Mean Green (4-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 115

Week 11 Opponent: North Texas 20, UTEP 17

Week 12 Opponent: at FIU

108 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 114

Week 11 Opponent: Louisiana Tech 42, Charlotte 32

Week 12 Opponent: Southern Miss

107 Buffalo Bulls (4-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 107

Week 11 Opponent: Miami University 45, Buffalo 18

Week 12 Opponent: Northern Illinois (Nov. 17)

106 UTEP Miners (6-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 102

Week 11 Opponent: North Texas 20, UTEP 17

Week 12 Opponent: Rice

105 Troy Trojans (5-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 105

Week 11 Opponent: Louisiana 35, Troy 21

Week 12 Opponent: Appalachian State

104 Florida Atlantic Owls (5-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 101

Week 11 Opponent: Old Dominion 30, Florida Atlantic 16

Week 12 Opponent: at WKU

103 Bowling Green Falcons (3-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 103

Week 11 Opponent: Toledo 49, Bowling Green 17

Week 12 Opponent: at Miami University (Nov. 16)

102 Marshall Thundering Herd (6-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 99

Week 11 Opponent: UAB 21, Marshall 14

Week 12 Opponent: at Charlotte

101 Old Dominion Monarchs (4-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 104

Week 11 Opponent: Old Dominion 30, Florida Atlantic 16

Week 12 Opponent: at Middle Tennessee

CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 11

101-130 | 76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

– Week 11 Scoreboard, Predictions For Every Game

– Big Game Reactions: Baylor, Michigan, Ole Miss & more

– College Football Playoff prediction: Week 11

NEXT: CFN 2021 College Football Rankings: Week 11 Top 100