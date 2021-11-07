College Football Rankings 1 To 130: Week 10. Hardest ... Rankings ... Ever?

College Football News 2021 college football rankings after Week 10 for all 130 teams with results and who’s up next week.

CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 10

101-130 | 76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

– Week 10 Scoreboard, Predictions For Every Game

– Big Game Reactions: UNC, Bama, Purdue & more

– College Football Playoff prediction: Week 10

Seriously … what are we supposed to do with this?

Yeah, yeah, yeah, Georgia is No. 1, and the right answer for No. 2 is …

Whatever.

All of the top candidates for the top ten are brutally flawed.

Alabama has enough decent wins to be considered, but that performance against LSU wasn’t good enough.

Cincinnati has the one great win against Notre Dame, but it’s been underwhelming – to be very, very kind – over the last three weeks against awful Group of Five teams.

Oregon is buying time before it gets tagged, and Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M all have a hard ceiling they can’t bust through – at least at the moment.

Really, what are we supposed to do with Michigan? You can’t put it ahead of Michigan State for now, and that’s a problem. What do you do with Ohio State? You can’t really put it ahead of Oregon yet, and that Buckeye win over Nebraska was hardly inspiring.

So we try to put the puzzle pieces together and wait until this all gets clearer next week. Until then, if you have a problem with any of this, 1) look at the schedule, 2) be honest with yourself, the teams, and the results on that schedule, 3) it’ll all work out and be okay … later.

Contact @ColFootballNews

CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 10

101-130 | 76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

– Week 10 Scoreboard, Predictions For Every Game

– Big Game Reactions: UNC, Bama, Purdue & more

– College Football Playoff prediction: Week 10

CFN College Football Rankings: Week 10

130 UConn Huskies (1-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 130

Week 10: OPEN DATE

Week 11 Opponent: at Clemson

129 UMass Minutemen (1-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 128

Week 10: Rhode Island 35, UMass 22

Week 11 Opponent: Maine

128 FIU Golden Panthers (1-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 129

Week 10: Old Dominion 47, FIU 24

Week 11 Opponent: at Middle Tennessee

127 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 127

Week 10: North Texas 38, Southern Miss 14

Week 11 Opponent: at UTSA

126 Akron Zips (2-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 125

Week 10: Ball State 31, Akron 25

Week 11 Opponent: at Western Michigan (Nov. 9)

125 New Mexico State Aggies (1-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 124

Week 10: Utah State 35, New Mexico State 13

Week 11 Opponent: at Alabama

124 Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 123

Week 10: Appalachian State 48, Arkansas State 14

Week 11 Opponent: at ULM

123 Georgia Southern Eagles (2-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 121

Week 10: Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia Southern 8

Week 11 Opponent: at Texas State

122 New Mexico Lobos (3-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 119

Week 10: UNLV 31, New Mexico 17

Week 11 Opponent: at Fresno State

121 Ohio Bobcats (2-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 126

Week 10: Ohio 35, Miami University 33

Week 11 Opponent: at Eastern Michigan (Nov. 9)

120 South Alabama Jaguars (5-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 118

Week 10: Troy 31, South Alabama 24

Week 11 Opponent: at Appalachian State

119 UNLV Rebels (1-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 122

Week 10: UNLV 31, New Mexico 17

Week 11 Opponent: Hawaii

118 Tulane Green Wave (1-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 117

Week 10: UCF 14, Tulane 10

Week 11 Opponent: Tulsa

117 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 116

Week 10: WKU 48, Middle Tennessee 21

Week 11 Opponent: FIU

116 Rice Owls (3-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 115

Week 10: Charlotte 31, Rice 24 OT

Week 11 Opponent: WKU

115 North Texas Mean Green (3-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 113

Week 10: North Texas 38, Southern Miss 14

Week 11 Opponent: UTEP

114 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 112

Week 10: UAB 52, Louisiana Tech 38

Week 11 Opponent: Charlotte

113 Kansas Jayhawks (1-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 111

Week 10: Kansas State 35, Kansas 10

Week 11 Opponent: at Texas

112 Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 110

Week 10: OPEN DATE

Week 11 Opponent: Kentucky

111 Texas State Bobcats (3-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 120

Week 10: Texas State 27, ULM 19

Week 11 Opponent: Georgia Southern

110 Temple Owls (3-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 104

Week 10: East Carolina 45, Temple 3

Week 11 Opponent: Houston

109 Charlotte 49ers (5-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 109

Week 10: Charlotte 31, Rice 24 OT

Week 11 Opponent: at Louisiana Tech

108 ULM Warhawks (4-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 99

Week 10: Texas State 27, ULM 19

Week 11 Opponent: Arkansas State

107 Buffalo Bulls (4-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 107

Week 10: OPEN DATE

Week 11 Opponent: at Miami University (Nov. 9)

106 Duke Blue Devils (3-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 105

Week 10: Pitt 54, Duke 29

Week 11 Opponent: at Virginia Tech

105 Troy Trojans (5-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 114

Week 10: Troy 31, South Alabama 24

Week 11 Opponent: Louisiana

104 Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 106

Week 10: Old Dominion 47, FIU 24

Week 11 Opponent: Florida Atlantic

103 Bowling Green Falcons (3-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 103

Week 10: OPEN DATE

Week 11 Opponent: Toledo (Nov. 10)

102 UTEP Miners (6-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 108

Week 10: UTSA 44, UTEP 23

Week 11 Opponent: at North Texas

101 Florida Atlantic Owls (5-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 101

Week 10: Marshall 28, Florida Atlantic 13

Week 11 Opponent: at Old Dominion

CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 10

101-130 | 76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

– Week 10 Scoreboard, Predictions For Every Game

– Big Game Reactions: UNC, Bama, Purdue & more

– College Football Playoff prediction: Week 10

NEXT: CFN 2021 College Football Rankings: Week 10 Top 100