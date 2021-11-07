College Football Rankings 1 To 130: Week 10. Hardest ... Rankings ... Ever?

College Football News 2021 college football rankings after Week 10 for all 130 teams with results and who’s up next week.
CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 10
101-130 | 76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
– Week 10 Scoreboard, Predictions For Every Game
– Big Game Reactions: UNC, Bama, Purdue & more
– College Football Playoff prediction: Week 10
Seriously … what are we supposed to do with this?
Yeah, yeah, yeah, Georgia is No. 1, and the right answer for No. 2 is …
Whatever.
All of the top candidates for the top ten are brutally flawed.
Alabama has enough decent wins to be considered, but that performance against LSU wasn’t good enough.
Cincinnati has the one great win against Notre Dame, but it’s been underwhelming – to be very, very kind – over the last three weeks against awful Group of Five teams.
Oregon is buying time before it gets tagged, and Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M all have a hard ceiling they can’t bust through – at least at the moment.
Really, what are we supposed to do with Michigan? You can’t put it ahead of Michigan State for now, and that’s a problem. What do you do with Ohio State? You can’t really put it ahead of Oregon yet, and that Buckeye win over Nebraska was hardly inspiring.
So we try to put the puzzle pieces together and wait until this all gets clearer next week. Until then, if you have a problem with any of this, 1) look at the schedule, 2) be honest with yourself, the teams, and the results on that schedule, 3) it’ll all work out and be okay … later.
CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 10
CFN College Football Rankings: Week 10
130 UConn Huskies (1-8)
Last Week’s Ranking: 130
Week 10: OPEN DATE
Week 11 Opponent: at Clemson
129 UMass Minutemen (1-8)
Last Week’s Ranking: 128
Week 10: Rhode Island 35, UMass 22
Week 11 Opponent: Maine
128 FIU Golden Panthers (1-8)
Last Week’s Ranking: 129
Week 10: Old Dominion 47, FIU 24
Week 11 Opponent: at Middle Tennessee
127 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-8)
Last Week’s Ranking: 127
Week 10: North Texas 38, Southern Miss 14
Week 11 Opponent: at UTSA
126 Akron Zips (2-7)
Last Week’s Ranking: 125
Week 10: Ball State 31, Akron 25
Week 11 Opponent: at Western Michigan (Nov. 9)
125 New Mexico State Aggies (1-8)
Last Week’s Ranking: 124
Week 10: Utah State 35, New Mexico State 13
Week 11 Opponent: at Alabama
124 Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-8)
Last Week’s Ranking: 123
Week 10: Appalachian State 48, Arkansas State 14
Week 11 Opponent: at ULM
123 Georgia Southern Eagles (2-7)
Last Week’s Ranking: 121
Week 10: Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia Southern 8
Week 11 Opponent: at Texas State
122 New Mexico Lobos (3-6)
Last Week’s Ranking: 119
Week 10: UNLV 31, New Mexico 17
Week 11 Opponent: at Fresno State
121 Ohio Bobcats (2-7)
Last Week’s Ranking: 126
Week 10: Ohio 35, Miami University 33
Week 11 Opponent: at Eastern Michigan (Nov. 9)
120 South Alabama Jaguars (5-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 118
Week 10: Troy 31, South Alabama 24
Week 11 Opponent: at Appalachian State
119 UNLV Rebels (1-8)
Last Week’s Ranking: 122
Week 10: UNLV 31, New Mexico 17
Week 11 Opponent: Hawaii
118 Tulane Green Wave (1-8)
Last Week’s Ranking: 117
Week 10: UCF 14, Tulane 10
Week 11 Opponent: Tulsa
117 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 116
Week 10: WKU 48, Middle Tennessee 21
Week 11 Opponent: FIU
116 Rice Owls (3-6)
Last Week’s Ranking: 115
Week 10: Charlotte 31, Rice 24 OT
Week 11 Opponent: WKU
115 North Texas Mean Green (3-6)
Last Week’s Ranking: 113
Week 10: North Texas 38, Southern Miss 14
Week 11 Opponent: UTEP
114 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-7)
Last Week’s Ranking: 112
Week 10: UAB 52, Louisiana Tech 38
Week 11 Opponent: Charlotte
113 Kansas Jayhawks (1-8)
Last Week’s Ranking: 111
Week 10: Kansas State 35, Kansas 10
Week 11 Opponent: at Texas
112 Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7)
Last Week’s Ranking: 110
Week 10: OPEN DATE
Week 11 Opponent: Kentucky
111 Texas State Bobcats (3-6)
Last Week’s Ranking: 120
Week 10: Texas State 27, ULM 19
Week 11 Opponent: Georgia Southern
110 Temple Owls (3-6)
Last Week’s Ranking: 104
Week 10: East Carolina 45, Temple 3
Week 11 Opponent: Houston
109 Charlotte 49ers (5-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 109
Week 10: Charlotte 31, Rice 24 OT
Week 11 Opponent: at Louisiana Tech
108 ULM Warhawks (4-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 99
Week 10: Texas State 27, ULM 19
Week 11 Opponent: Arkansas State
107 Buffalo Bulls (4-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 107
Week 10: OPEN DATE
Week 11 Opponent: at Miami University (Nov. 9)
106 Duke Blue Devils (3-6)
Last Week’s Ranking: 105
Week 10: Pitt 54, Duke 29
Week 11 Opponent: at Virginia Tech
105 Troy Trojans (5-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 114
Week 10: Troy 31, South Alabama 24
Week 11 Opponent: Louisiana
104 Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6)
Last Week’s Ranking: 106
Week 10: Old Dominion 47, FIU 24
Week 11 Opponent: Florida Atlantic
103 Bowling Green Falcons (3-6)
Last Week’s Ranking: 103
Week 10: OPEN DATE
Week 11 Opponent: Toledo (Nov. 10)
102 UTEP Miners (6-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 108
Week 10: UTSA 44, UTEP 23
Week 11 Opponent: at North Texas
101 Florida Atlantic Owls (5-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 101
Week 10: Marshall 28, Florida Atlantic 13
Week 11 Opponent: at Old Dominion
CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 10
