College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25: Where's Michigan? Notre Dame?

How do the top teams rank in the top 25 after the penultimate 2021 College Football Playoff Rankings? Before they’re for real on Sunday …

College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25: November 30

25. Texas A&M Aggies 8-4 (15)

24. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 11-1 (NR)

23. Kentucky Wildcats 9-3 (NR)

22. Arkansas Razorbacks 8-4 (25)

21. Houston Cougars 11-1 (24)

20. Clemson Tigers 9-3 (23)

19. San Diego State Aztecs 11-1 (21)

18. NC State Wolfpack 9-3 (20)

17. Utah Utes 9-3 (19)

16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 10-2 (18)

15. Pitt Panthers 10-2 (17)

14. Oklahoma Sooners 10-2 (10)

13. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-2 (16)

12. BYU Cougars 10-2 (13)

11. Michigan State Spartans 10-2 (12)

10. Oregon Ducks 10-2 (11)

9. Baylor Bears 10-2 (8)

8. Ole Miss Rebels 10-2 (9)

7. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-2 (2)

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-1 (6)

5. Oklahoma State Cowboys 11-1 (7)

4. Cincinnati Bearcats 12-0 (4)

3. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-1 (3)

2. Michigan Wolverines 11-1 (5)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 12-0 (1)

