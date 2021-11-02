How do the top teams rank in the top 25 after the first round of the 2021 College Football Playoff Rankings?

College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25: Week 1, November 2

25. Pittsburgh Panthers 6-2

24. San Diego State Aztecs 6-1

23. Fresno State Bulldogs 7-2

22. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2

21. Wisconsin Badgers 5-3

20. Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-2

19. NC State Wolfpack 6-2

18. Kentucky Wildcats 6-2

17. Mississippi State Bulldogs 5-3

16. Ole Miss Rebels 6-2

15. BYU Cougars 7-2

14. Texas A&M Aggies 6-2

13. Auburn Tigers 6-2

12. Baylor Bears 7-1

11. Oklahoma State Cowboys 7-1

10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7-1

9. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 8-0

8. Oklahoma Sooners 9-0

7. Michigan Wolverines 7-1

6. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0

5. Ohio State Buckeyes 7-1

4. Oregon Ducks 7-1

3. Michigan State Spartans 8-0

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1

1. Georgia Bulldogs 8-0

