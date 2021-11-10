College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25 November 9: What's The Top 4?

How do the top teams rank in the top 25 after the second round of the 2021 College Football Playoff Rankings? What’s the top four after last weekend?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews
College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25: November 25
25. Arkansas Razorbacks 6-3 (NR)
24. Utah Utes 6-3 (NR)
23. UTSA Roadrunners 9-0 (NR)
22. San Diego State Aztecs 8-1 (24)
21. Pitt Panthers 8-2 (25)
20. Iowa Hawkeyes 7-2 (22)
19. Purdue Boilermakers 6-3 (NR)
18. Wisconsin Badgers 6-3 (21)
17. Auburn Tigers 6-3 (13)
16. NC State Wolfpack 7-2 (19)
15. Ole Miss Rebels 7-2 (16)
14. BYU Cougars 7-2 (15)
13. Baylor Bears 7-2 (12)
12. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 8-1 (9)
11. Texas A&M Aggies 7-2 (14)
10. Oklahoma State Cowboys 8-1 (11)
9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-1 (10)
8. Oklahoma Sooners 9-0 (8)
7. Michigan State Spartans 8-1 (3)
6. Michigan Wolverines 8-1 (7)
5. Cincinnati Bearcats 9-0 (6)
4. Ohio State Buckeyes 8-1 (5)
3. Oregon Ducks 8-1 (4)
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 8-1 (2)
1. Georgia Bulldogs 9-0 (1)
CFN 1-130 Rankings | Bowl Projections
Ranking the 13 Teams Still Alive For Playoff
Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings