College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25 November 16: Where Is Cincinnati Ranked?

How do the top teams rank in the top 25 after the third round of the 2021 College Football Playoff Rankings? What’s the top four after last weekend?

College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25: November 16

25. Mississippi State Bulldogs 6-4 (NR)

24. Houston Cougars 9-1 (NR)

23. Utah Utes 7-3 (24)

22. UTSA Roadrunners 10-0 (23)

21. Arkansas Razorbacks 7-3 (25)

20. NC State Wolfpack 7-3 (16)

19. San Diego State Aztecs 9-1 (22)

18. Pitt Panthers 9-2 (21)

17. Iowa Hawkeyes 8-2 (20)

16. Texas A&M Aggies 7-3 (11)

15. Wisconsin Badgers 7-3 (18)

14. BYU Cougars 8-2 (14)

13. Oklahoma Sooners 9-1 (7)

12. Ole Miss Rebels 8-2 (15)

11. Baylor Bears 8-2 (13)

10. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 9-1 (12)

9. Oklahoma State Cowboys 9-1 (10)

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-1 (9)

7. Michigan State Spartans 9-1 (7)

6. Michigan Wolverines 9-1 (6)

5. Cincinnati Bearcats 10-0 (5)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes 9-1 (4)

3. Oregon Ducks 9-1 (3)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 9-1 (2)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 10-0 (1)

