College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25: Changes In The Top 4

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25: Changes In The Top 4

College Football Playoff Rankings

College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25: Changes In The Top 4

By November 23, 2021 6:18 pm

By |

How do the top teams rank in the top 25 after the fourth round of the 2021 College Football Playoff Rankings? What’s the top four after last weekend?

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews  

College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25: November 23

25. Arkansas Razorbacks 7-4 (21)

24. Houston Cougars 10-1 (24)

23. Clemson Tigers 8-3 (23)

22. UTSA Roadrunners 11-0 (22)

21. San Diego State Aztecs 10-1 (19)

Bowl Bubble: Who still has a shot?

20. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 (20)

19. Utah Utes 8-3 (23)

18. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 9-2 (10)

17. Pitt Panthers 9-2 (18)

16. Iowa Hawkeyes 9-2 (17)

AP Top 25

15. Texas A&M Aggies 8-3 (16)

14. Wisconsin Badgers 8-3 (15)

13. BYU Cougars 9-2 (14)

12. Michigan State Spartans 9-2 (7)

11. Oregon Ducks 9-2 (3)

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY

10. Oklahoma Sooners 10-1 (13)

9. Ole Miss Rebels 9-2 (12)

8. Baylor Bears 9-2 (11)

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys 10-1 (9)

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-1 (8)

CFN Rankings 1-130

5. Michigan Wolverines 10-1 (6)

4. Cincinnati Bearcats 11-0 (5)

3. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-1 (2)

2. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-1 (4)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 11-0 (1)

Rankings AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130 Rankings
Bowl ProjectionsWeek 12 scoreboard
Bowl Bubble: Who still has a shot?

, , , , CFN, College Football Playoff Rankings, College Football Predictions, News, Polls Rankings, Teams Conferences, Week 12

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home