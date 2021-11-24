College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25: Changes In The Top 4

How do the top teams rank in the top 25 after the fourth round of the 2021 College Football Playoff Rankings? What’s the top four after last weekend?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews
College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25: November 23
25. Arkansas Razorbacks 7-4 (21)
24. Houston Cougars 10-1 (24)
23. Clemson Tigers 8-3 (23)
22. UTSA Roadrunners 11-0 (22)
21. San Diego State Aztecs 10-1 (19)
– Bowl Bubble: Who still has a shot?
20. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 (20)
19. Utah Utes 8-3 (23)
18. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 9-2 (10)
17. Pitt Panthers 9-2 (18)
16. Iowa Hawkeyes 9-2 (17)
15. Texas A&M Aggies 8-3 (16)
14. Wisconsin Badgers 8-3 (15)
13. BYU Cougars 9-2 (14)
12. Michigan State Spartans 9-2 (7)
11. Oregon Ducks 9-2 (3)
– Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY
10. Oklahoma Sooners 10-1 (13)
9. Ole Miss Rebels 9-2 (12)
8. Baylor Bears 9-2 (11)
7. Oklahoma State Cowboys 10-1 (9)
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-1 (8)
5. Michigan Wolverines 10-1 (6)
4. Cincinnati Bearcats 11-0 (5)
3. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-1 (2)
2. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-1 (4)
1. Georgia Bulldogs 11-0 (1)
Rankings AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130 Rankings
Bowl Projections | Week 12 scoreboard
Bowl Bubble: Who still has a shot?