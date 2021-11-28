What will the next-to-last round of the College Football Playoff rankings potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the top 25 when it’s released on November 30.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Note that below are NOT the actual 2021 College Football Playoff rankings – those come out Tuesday night. This is our prediction and projection of what the next-to-last round of the top 25 might be.
One thing to remember – the College Football Playoff committee starts from scratch each week.
College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Week 13, November 30
25. Wisconsin Badgers 8-4 (14)
24. Minnesota Golden Gophers 8-4 (NR)
23. Texas A&M Aggies 8-4 (15)
22. Arkansas Razorbacks 8-4 (25)
21. Houston Cougars 11-1 (24)
– NFL Predictions Week 12 | NFL Experts Picks
20. Clemson Tigers 9-3 (23)
19. San Diego State Aztecs 11-1 (21)
18. NC State Wolfpack 9-3 (20)
17. Utah Utes 9-3 (19)
16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 10-2 (18)
– Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Week 13 Prediction
15. Pitt Panthers 10-2 (17)
14. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-2 (16)
13. BYU Cougars 9-2* (13)
12. Oklahoma Sooners 10-2 (10)
11. Michigan State Spartans 10-2 (12)
– AP Top 25 Rankings: Week 13 Prediction
10. Baylor Bears 10-2 (8)
9. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-2 (2)
8. Oregon Ducks 10-2 (11)
7. Ole Miss Rebels 10-2 (9)
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-1 (6)
– College Football Week 13 Scoreboard
5. Oklahoma State Cowboys 11-1 (7)
4. Cincinnati Bearcats 12-0 (4)
3. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-1 (3)
2. Michigan Wolverines 11-1 (5)
1. Georgia Bulldogs 12-0 (1)
*BYU predicted to be in that spot assuming a win over USC
Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings