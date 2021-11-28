What will the next-to-last round of the College Football Playoff rankings potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the top 25 when it’s released on November 30.

Note that below are NOT the actual 2021 College Football Playoff rankings – those come out Tuesday night. This is our prediction and projection of what the next-to-last round of the top 25 might be.

One thing to remember – the College Football Playoff committee starts from scratch each week.

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Week 13, November 30

25. Wisconsin Badgers 8-4 (14)

24. Minnesota Golden Gophers 8-4 (NR)

23. Texas A&M Aggies 8-4 (15)

22. Arkansas Razorbacks 8-4 (25)

21. Houston Cougars 11-1 (24)

20. Clemson Tigers 9-3 (23)

19. San Diego State Aztecs 11-1 (21)

18. NC State Wolfpack 9-3 (20)

17. Utah Utes 9-3 (19)

16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 10-2 (18)

15. Pitt Panthers 10-2 (17)

14. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-2 (16)

13. BYU Cougars 9-2* (13)

12. Oklahoma Sooners 10-2 (10)

11. Michigan State Spartans 10-2 (12)

10. Baylor Bears 10-2 (8)

9. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-2 (2)

8. Oregon Ducks 10-2 (11)

7. Ole Miss Rebels 10-2 (9)

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-1 (6)

5. Oklahoma State Cowboys 11-1 (7)

4. Cincinnati Bearcats 12-0 (4)

3. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-1 (3)

2. Michigan Wolverines 11-1 (5)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 12-0 (1)

*BYU predicted to be in that spot assuming a win over USC

