What will the fourth round of the College Football Playoff rankings potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the top 25 when they come out on November 23.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Note that below are NOT the actual 2021 College Football Playoff rankings – those come out Tuesday night. This is our prediction and projection of what the fourth round of the top 25 might be.

One thing to remember – the College Football Playoff committee starts from scratch each week.

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Week 12, November 23

25. Mississippi State Bulldogs 7-4 (25)

24. Arkansas Razorbacks 7-4 (21)

23. Houston Cougars 10-1 (24)

22. UTSA Roadrunners 11-0 (22)

21. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 (20)

20. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 9-2 (10)

– NFL Predictions Week 11 | NFL Experts Picks

19. Utah Utes 8-3 (23)

18. San Diego State Aztecs 10-1 (19)

17. Pitt Panthers 9-2 (18)

16. Iowa Hawkeyes 9-2 (17)

15. Texas A&M Aggies 8-3 (16)

14. Wisconsin Badgers 8-3 (15)

13. BYU Cougars 9-2 (14)

12. Michigan State Spartans 9-2 (7)

11. Oregon Ducks 9-2 (3)

10. Ole Miss Rebels 9-2 (12)

9. Oklahoma Sooners 10-1 (13)

8. Baylor Bears 9-2 (11)

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys 10-1 (9)

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-1 (8)

– AP Top 25 poll: Week 12 Prediction

5. Michigan Wolverines 10-1 (6)

4. Cincinnati Bearcats 11-0 (5)

3. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-1 (2)

2. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-1 (4)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 11-0 (1)

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings