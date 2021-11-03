The day after the first batch of College Football Playoff rankings were released, here are five random thoughts about what the CFP committee came up with.

College Football Playoff Rankings: 5 Random Day After Thoughts

5. Oklahoma is more than okay, even at 9

13-0 Big 12 Champion Oklahoma is absolutely in the 2021-2022 College Football Playoff.

There’s ZERO chance it’s out if it wins out. None. No way, no how, and in no reasonable or rational scenario would the College Football Playoff committee leave out an unbeaten Power Five conference champion – that includes Wake Forest, by the way, but that’s not happening.

Don’t get into any sort of a twist at OU being at 9 to start. It still has to play Baylor (12), Oklahoma State (11), and it probably has to deal with one of those two a second time in the Big 12 Championship – if all goes well.

By the way, it’s not a total lock like 13-0 would be, but 12-1 Big 12 Champion Oklahoma would almost certainly get in, too.

