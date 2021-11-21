College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 13

The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 13. Where are the values and what are the early predictions?
Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak
Where are the possible values going into Week 13 of the college football season?
What are the early lines as they first come out, and where are the ones that might be a bit off? In a for-what-it’s-worth sort of way, I take a guess on the lines without looking at what the real ones are, and then go back and add them.
College Football Week 13 Lines, November 23
Buffalo at Ball State
Fiu Early Guess: Ball State -6.5
Actual Line: Ball State -6
Western Michigan at Northern Illinois
Fiu Early Guess: Northern Illinois -1
Actual Line: Western Michigan -3.5
College Football Week 13 Lines, November 25
Ole Miss at Mississippi State
Fiu Early Guess: Ole Miss -5
Actual Line: Mississippi State -2
College Football Week 13 Lines, November 26
Fresno State at San Jose State
Fiu Early Guess: Fresno State -8
Actual Line: Fresno State -9
Ohio at Bowling Green
Fiu Early Guess: Ohio -3
Actual Line: Ohio -6
Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Central Michigan -8
Actual Line: Central Michigan -8.5
Boise State at San Diego State
Fiu Early Guess: Boise State -3.5
Actual Line: Boise Stae -1.5
Kansas State at Texas
Fiu Early Guess: Kansas State -2
Actual Line: Texas -3
Utah State at New Mexico
Fiu Early Guess: Utah State -15
Actual Line: Utah State -16
Iowa at Nebraska
Fiu Early Guess: Nebraska -3
Actual Line: Nebraska -3.5
UTEP at UAB
Fiu Early Guess: UAB -10
Actual Line: UAB -12.5
North Carolina at NC State
Fiu Early Guess: NC State -5
Actual Line: NC State -7
Missouri at Arkansas
Fiu Early Guess: Arkansas -10
Actual Line: Arkansas -15
USF at UCF
Fiu Early Guess: UCF -11
Actual Line: UCF -14
Coastal Carolina at South Alabama
Fiu Early Guess: Coastal Carolina -13
Actual Line: Coastal Carolina -15
UNLV at Air Force
Fiu Early Guess: Air Force -14
Actual Line: Air Force -18.5
TCU at Iowa State
Fiu Early Guess: Iowa State -17
Actual Line: Iowa State -15
Washington State at Washington
Fiu Early Guess: Washington State -3
Actual Line: Washington State -2
Colorado at Utah
Fiu Early Guess: Utah -20
Actual Line: Utah -24
Cincinnati at East Carolina
Fiu Early Guess: Cincinnati -14
Actual Line: Cincinnati -13.5