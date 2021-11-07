College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 11

The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 11. Where are the values and what are the early predictions?

Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak

Where are the possible values going into a massive college football week 11?

Here are the first guesses at the lines – without looking at them – and then with the actually early lines added right after. In a for-what-it’s-worth sort of way, the idea is to see where the first instinct thoughts match up – or don’t – with the real thing.

College Football Week 11 Lines, November 9

Buffalo at Miami University

Fiu Early Guess: Miami University -7.5

Actual Line: Miami University -6

Ohio at Eastern Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Eastern Michigan -6

Actual Line: Eastern Michigan -8

Akron at Western Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Western Michigan -23.5

Actual Line: Western Michigan -25.5

College Football Week 11 Lines, November 10

Toledo at Bowling Green

Fiu Early Guess: Toledo -11

Actual Line: Toledo -9

Kent State at Central Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Kent State -2

Actual Line: Central Michigan -2.5

Ball State at Northern Illinois

Fiu Early Guess: Northern Illinois -3.5

Actual Line: Ball State -1

College Football Week 11 Lines, November 11

North Carolina at Pitt

Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -6

Actual Line: Pitt -5.5

College Football Week 11 Lines, November 12

Cincinnati at USF

Fiu Early Guess: Cincinnati -25

Actual Line: Cincinnati -24

Wyoming at Boise State

Fiu Early Guess: Boise State -13

Actual Line: Boise State -15.5

College Football Week 11 Lines, November 13

West Virginia at Kansas State

Fiu Early Guess: Kansas State -3.5

Actual Line: Kansas State -6

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: Coastal Carolina -13

Actual Line: Coastal Carolina -10

UConn at Clemson

Fiu Early Guess: Clemson -38

Actual Line: Clemson -38.5

Minnesota at Iowa

Fiu Early Guess: Iowa -5.5

Actual Line: Iowa -6.5

Duke at Virginia Tech

Fiu Early Guess: Virginia Tech -13

Actual Line: Virginia Tech -10

Boston College at Georgia Tech

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia Tech -2

Actual Line: PICK

Michigan at Penn State

Fiu Early Guess: Michigan -5

Actual Line: Michigan -1.5

Rutgers at Indiana

Fiu Early Guess: Indiana -6

Actual Line: Indiana -7

Houston at Temple

Fiu Early Guess: Houston -20

Actual Line: Houston -24

Maryland at Michigan State

Fiu Early Guess: Michigan State -16.5

Actual Line: Michigan State -11.5

Syracuse at Louisville

Fiu Early Guess: Louisville -5

Actual Line: Louisiana -1.5

TCU at Oklahoma State

Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma State -13

Actual Line: Oklahoma State -12.5

Kansas at Texas

Fiu Early Guess: Texas -31

Actual Line: Texas -28.5

NC State at Wake Forest

Fiu Early Guess: NC State -2

Actual Line: Wake Forest -2.5

Oklahoma at Baylor

Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma -8

Actual Line: Oklahoma -6

NEXT: More College Football Early Week 11 Line Predictions, November 13