College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 11

The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 11. Where are the values and what are the early predictions?
Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak
Where are the possible values going into a massive college football week 11?
Here are the first guesses at the lines – without looking at them – and then with the actually early lines added right after. In a for-what-it’s-worth sort of way, the idea is to see where the first instinct thoughts match up – or don’t – with the real thing.
College Football Week 11 Lines, November 9
Buffalo at Miami University
Fiu Early Guess: Miami University -7.5
Actual Line: Miami University -6
Ohio at Eastern Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Eastern Michigan -6
Actual Line: Eastern Michigan -8
Akron at Western Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Western Michigan -23.5
Actual Line: Western Michigan -25.5
College Football Week 11 Lines, November 10
Toledo at Bowling Green
Fiu Early Guess: Toledo -11
Actual Line: Toledo -9
Kent State at Central Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Kent State -2
Actual Line: Central Michigan -2.5
Ball State at Northern Illinois
Fiu Early Guess: Northern Illinois -3.5
Actual Line: Ball State -1
College Football Week 11 Lines, November 11
North Carolina at Pitt
Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -6
Actual Line: Pitt -5.5
College Football Week 11 Lines, November 12
Cincinnati at USF
Fiu Early Guess: Cincinnati -25
Actual Line: Cincinnati -24
Wyoming at Boise State
Fiu Early Guess: Boise State -13
Actual Line: Boise State -15.5
College Football Week 11 Lines, November 13
West Virginia at Kansas State
Fiu Early Guess: Kansas State -3.5
Actual Line: Kansas State -6
Georgia State at Coastal Carolina
Fiu Early Guess: Coastal Carolina -13
Actual Line: Coastal Carolina -10
UConn at Clemson
Fiu Early Guess: Clemson -38
Actual Line: Clemson -38.5
Minnesota at Iowa
Fiu Early Guess: Iowa -5.5
Actual Line: Iowa -6.5
Duke at Virginia Tech
Fiu Early Guess: Virginia Tech -13
Actual Line: Virginia Tech -10
Boston College at Georgia Tech
Fiu Early Guess: Georgia Tech -2
Actual Line: PICK
Michigan at Penn State
Fiu Early Guess: Michigan -5
Actual Line: Michigan -1.5
Rutgers at Indiana
Fiu Early Guess: Indiana -6
Actual Line: Indiana -7
Houston at Temple
Fiu Early Guess: Houston -20
Actual Line: Houston -24
Maryland at Michigan State
Fiu Early Guess: Michigan State -16.5
Actual Line: Michigan State -11.5
Syracuse at Louisville
Fiu Early Guess: Louisville -5
Actual Line: Louisiana -1.5
TCU at Oklahoma State
Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma State -13
Actual Line: Oklahoma State -12.5
Kansas at Texas
Fiu Early Guess: Texas -31
Actual Line: Texas -28.5
NC State at Wake Forest
Fiu Early Guess: NC State -2
Actual Line: Wake Forest -2.5
Oklahoma at Baylor
Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma -8
Actual Line: Oklahoma -6