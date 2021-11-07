College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 11

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Lines

By November 7, 2021 2:47 pm

The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 11. Where are the values and what are the early predictions?

 Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak

Where are the possible values going into a massive college football week 11?

Here are the first guesses at the lines – without looking at them – and then with the actually early lines added right after. In a for-what-it’s-worth sort of way, the idea is to see where the first instinct thoughts match up – or don’t – with the real thing.

College Football Week 11 Lines, November 9

Buffalo at Miami University
Fiu Early Guess: Miami University -7.5
Actual Line: Miami University -6

Ohio at Eastern Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Eastern Michigan -6
Actual Line: Eastern Michigan -8

Akron at Western Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Western Michigan -23.5
Actual Line: Western Michigan -25.5

College Football Week 11 Lines, November 10

Toledo at Bowling Green
Fiu Early Guess: Toledo -11
Actual Line: Toledo -9

Kent State at Central Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Kent State -2
Actual Line: Central Michigan -2.5

Ball State at Northern Illinois
Fiu Early Guess: Northern Illinois -3.5
Actual Line: Ball State -1

College Football Week 11 Lines, November 11

North Carolina at Pitt
Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -6
Actual Line: Pitt -5.5

College Football Week 11 Lines, November 12

Cincinnati at USF
Fiu Early Guess: Cincinnati -25
Actual Line: Cincinnati -24

Wyoming at Boise State
Fiu Early Guess: Boise State -13
Actual Line: Boise State -15.5

College Football Week 11 Lines, November 13

West Virginia at Kansas State
Fiu Early Guess: Kansas State -3.5
Actual Line: Kansas State -6

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina
Fiu Early Guess: Coastal Carolina -13
Actual Line: Coastal Carolina -10

UConn at Clemson
Fiu Early Guess: Clemson -38
Actual Line: Clemson -38.5

Minnesota at Iowa
Fiu Early Guess: Iowa -5.5
Actual Line: Iowa -6.5

Duke at Virginia Tech
Fiu Early Guess: Virginia Tech -13
Actual Line: Virginia Tech -10

Boston College at Georgia Tech
Fiu Early Guess: Georgia Tech -2
Actual Line: PICK

Michigan at Penn State
Fiu Early Guess: Michigan -5
Actual Line: Michigan -1.5

Rutgers at Indiana
Fiu Early Guess: Indiana -6
Actual Line: Indiana -7

Houston at Temple
Fiu Early Guess: Houston -20
Actual Line: Houston -24

Maryland at Michigan State
Fiu Early Guess: Michigan State -16.5
Actual Line: Michigan State -11.5

Syracuse at Louisville
Fiu Early Guess: Louisville -5
Actual Line: Louisiana -1.5

TCU at Oklahoma State
Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma State -13
Actual Line: Oklahoma State -12.5

Kansas at Texas
Fiu Early Guess: Texas -31
Actual Line: Texas -28.5

NC State at Wake Forest
Fiu Early Guess: NC State -2
Actual Line: Wake Forest -2.5

Oklahoma at Baylor
Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma -8
Actual Line: Oklahoma -6

