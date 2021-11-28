College Football Odds: Championship Week Opening Early Lines, Values

The early college football lines and odds are out for Championship Week. Where are the values and what are the early predictions?

Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak

Where are the possible values going into Championship Week of the college football season?

What are the early lines as they first come out, and where are the ones that might be a bit off? In a for-what-it’s-worth sort of way, I take a guess on the lines without looking at what the real ones are, and then go back and add them.

College Football Championship Week Lines, December 3

Conference USA Championship

WKU vs UTSA

Fiu Early Guess: UTSA -4

Actual Line: WKU -1

Pac-12 Championship

Oregon vs Utah

Fiu Early Guess: Oregon -2

Actual Line: Utah -3

College Football Championship Week Lines, December 4

Big 12 Championship

Baylor vs Oklahoma State

Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma State -10

Actual Line: Oklahoma State -6

MAC Championship

Kent State vs Northern Illinois

Fiu Early Guess: Kent State -2

Actual Line: Kent State -3

Sun Belt Championship

Appalachian State vs Louisiana

Fiu Early Guess: Appalachian State -2.5

Actual Line: Appalachian State -3

American Athletic Conference Championship

Houston vs Cincinnati

Fiu Early Guess: Cincinnati -8.5

Actual Line: Cincinnati -10.5

SEC Championship

Alabama vs Georgia

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia -5.5

Actual Line: Georgia -6.5

ACC Championship

Pitt vs Wake Forest

Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -3.5

Actual Line: Pitt -3

Big Ten Championship

Iowa vs Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Michigan -11

Actual Line: Michigan -10.5

Mountain West Championship

San Diego State vs Utah State

Fiu Early Guess: San Diego State -5.5

Actual Line: San Diego State -5.5

USC vs Cal

Fiu Early Guess: Cal -3

Actual Line: Cal -2

