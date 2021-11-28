College Football Odds: Championship Week Opening Early Lines, Values

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Odds: Championship Week Opening Early Lines, Values

Lines

College Football Odds: Championship Week Opening Early Lines, Values

By November 28, 2021 2:40 pm

By |

The early college football lines and odds are out for Championship Week. Where are the values and what are the early predictions?

 Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak

Where are the possible values going into Championship Week of the college football season?

What are the early lines as they first come out, and where are the ones that might be a bit off? In a for-what-it’s-worth sort of way, I take a guess on the lines without looking at what the real ones are, and then go back and add them.

College Football Championship Week Lines, December 3

Conference USA Championship

WKU vs UTSA
Fiu Early Guess: UTSA -4
Actual Line: WKU -1

Pac-12 Championship

Oregon vs Utah
Fiu Early Guess: Oregon -2
Actual Line: Utah -3

College Football Championship Week Lines, December 4

Big 12 Championship

Baylor vs Oklahoma State
Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma State -10
Actual Line: Oklahoma State -6

MAC Championship

Kent State vs Northern Illinois
Fiu Early Guess: Kent State -2
Actual Line: Kent State -3

Sun Belt Championship

Appalachian State vs Louisiana
Fiu Early Guess: Appalachian State -2.5
Actual Line: Appalachian State -3

American Athletic Conference Championship

Houston vs Cincinnati
Fiu Early Guess: Cincinnati -8.5
Actual Line: Cincinnati -10.5

SEC Championship

Alabama vs Georgia
Fiu Early Guess: Georgia -5.5
Actual Line: Georgia -6.5

ACC Championship

Pitt vs Wake Forest
Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -3.5
Actual Line: Pitt -3

Big Ten Championship

Iowa vs Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Michigan -11
Actual Line: Michigan -10.5

Mountain West Championship

San Diego State vs Utah State
Fiu Early Guess: San Diego State -5.5
Actual Line: San Diego State -5.5

USC vs Cal

Fiu Early Guess: Cal -3
Actual Line: Cal -2

Bowl Projections | Rankings

, , , , , , , , , , , CFN, CFN Expert Picks, Championship Week, college football picks, College Football Predictions, Lines, News

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home