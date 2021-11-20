College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Week 12

NCAAF Free Predictions
Massachusetts (UMASS) vs. Army Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Can Army get its 7th win of the season and cover a large spread against UMass?…
Kent State vs. Akron Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Will Dustin Crum lead Kent State to a rare road win as they face Akron in an in-state MAC East Divis…
Michigan State vs. Ohio State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
The Michigan State Spartans aim for the Big Ten Conference throne in Saturday’s much-anticipated bat…
Texas vs. West Virginia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
The Texas Longhorns hope to put an end to the losing when heading on the road to take on the similar…
Rutgers vs. Penn State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Can Rutgers shock a wounded Penn State team and beat them outright?…
Purdue vs. Northwestern Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Can Purdue avoid an upset at home over a Huskies team that will be hungry for a win on Saturday afte…
Florida State (FSU) vs. Boston College Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Can Florida State get closer to bol eligibility by taking down Boston College in an ACC matchup?…
Wake Forest vs. Clemson Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Will Sam Hartman and #10 Wake Forest earn a berth in the ACC Championship Game as they visit Clemson…
Florida Atlantic (FAU) vs. Western Kentucky Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Western Kentucky has been covering the spread and going over the total all season. Can Florida Atlan…
South Florida (USF) vs. Tulane Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Can South Florida snap its slide on the road against a struggling Tulane team on Saturday afternoon?…
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Can the Sooners remain focused at home against Iowa State on Saturday afternoon?
…
New Mexico State vs. Kentucky Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the New M…
Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Texas…
Illinois vs. Iowa Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
A pair of teams that have been going under the total at a heavy rate will square off on Saturday aft…
Arkansas State vs. Georgia State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Can the Arkansas State Red Wolves keep this one close, or will the Georgia State Panthers cover for…
Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
The Yellow Jackets are 7-19-1 ATS vs. a team with a winning record while the Irish are 5-12 ATS in t…
Washington vs. Colorado Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Washington heads to Colorado for a crucial PAC 12 matchup between two teams trying to find some mome…
Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Virginia will be hoping to have its quarterback and running back on the field when it battles Pittsb…
SMU vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Will Tanner Mordecai and #24 SMU erase #5 Cincinnati’s chances at the College Football Playoff when…
Michigan vs. Maryland Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Can Maryland shock Michigan in their last home game and earn a bowl bid?…
Minnesota vs. Indiana Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Can the Golden Gophers bounce back with a win on the road versus Indiana on Saturday afternoon?…
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Will Adrian Martinez lead Nebraska to an upset win on the road as they travel to face #15 Wisconsin…
East Carolina (ECU) vs. Navy Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Can Navy cover in their last home against an improved ECU team?…
Appalachian State vs. Troy Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Appal…
Arkansas vs. Alabama Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
The Alabama Crimson Tide will be looking to make an example of the visiting Arkansas Razorbacks in S…
Old Dominion (ODU) vs. Middle Tennessee State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Will Old Dominion rack up a fourth straight win as they travel to face Middle Tennessee in a Confere…
Marshall vs. Charlotte Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Will Marshall bounce back from a loss as they travel to face Charlotte in a Conference USA matchup S…
UAB vs. UTSA Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Will UAB go on the road and end the perfect season of #22 UTSA with the West Division title of Confe…
Connecticut (UCONN) vs. UCF Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
The UCF Knights look to face an old rival who has fallen on hard times when UConn visits Orlando….
Syracuse vs. NC State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
The Syracuse Orange look to bounce back when they face no. 20 NC State in a must-win game….
Florida vs. Missouri Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
The Florida Gators have a lot of work to do to right the ship when heading on the road to take on th…
Louisiana vs. Liberty Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Louis…
UCLA vs. Southern California (USC) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
UCLA heads across town to USC for a crucial PAC 12 showdown. Can the Bruins find a win and snap thei…
Temple vs. Tulsa Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Temple will try to snap out of a disastrous skid when it travels to Tulsa on Saturday afternoon. …
Kansas vs. TCU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Kansas is 3-15-2 ATS in its last 20 games, but it is coming off a monumental upset over Texas. Can t…
Rice vs. UTEP Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
The UTEP Miners look to stop their free-fall when they host the Rice Owls in a game they can’t affor…
BYU vs. Georgia Southern Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
BYU Looks To Add To Its Bowl Resume vs. Georgia Southern….
Baylor vs. Kansas State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
The Kansas State Wildcats have their eye on a signature win on Saturday when taking on the visiting…
California vs. Stanford Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
The California Golden Bears take on the Stanford Cardinal in the annual Big Game rivalry matchup. …
Auburn vs. South Carolina Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
South Carolina will try to become bowl eligible with an upset win over Auburn on Saturday afternoon….
North Texas vs. Florida International (FIU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
North Texas is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games on fieldturf, but the Panthers are 10-4 ATS in their la…
Virginia Tech vs. Miami – FL Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Can the Virginia Tech Hokies keep this one within reach on the road or will the Miami FL Hurricanes…
South Alabama vs. Tennessee Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Can the Volunteer wind down the regular season with a confidence-building win at home versus South A…
Oregon vs. Utah Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
It’s a crucial Pac-12 clash between the No. 4 Oregon Ducks and No. 24 Utah Utes on Saturday night. …
Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Will Vanderbilt come up with a massive road upset as they travel to face #12 Ole Miss in a SEC match…
Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Can the Cowboys stay hot at home against the Red Raiders on Saturday afternoon? …
Wyoming vs. Utah State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Can Utah State avoid an upset at home against Wyoming on Saturday night?…
New Mexico vs. Boise State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Boise State will be looking to take care of business when it hosts one of the worst offensive teams…
Louisiana – Monroe vs. LSU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
LSU will try to move within one win of bowl eligibility when it faces Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday n…
Arizona State vs. Oregon State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
Can the Arizona State Sun Devils pick up a key road win over the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday?…
Colorado State vs. Hawaii Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-20-2021
The Colorado State Rams and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors both hope to stop long losing streaks on Saturda…
