College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Week 10

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Predictions

By November 5, 2021 2:49 am

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-5-2021

Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Virgi…
Utah vs. Stanford Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-5-2021

The Utah Utes head on the road for a head-to-head clash with a Stanford Cardinal team on a three-gam…
Army vs. Air Force Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Air Force and Navy meet early on Saturday in what should be a physical rivalry game….
Pittsburgh vs. Duke Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Pittsburgh heads to Duke for a crucial mid season matchup between ACC foes. Can the Panthers bounce…
Georgia Tech vs. Miami – FL Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Coming off a win over Pitt, and with a matchup against rival Florida State approaching next week, wi…
Louisiana Tech vs. UAB Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Will Louisiana Tech go on the road and spring an upset on a UAB team coming off an upset loss in Con…
Wake Forest vs. North Carolina (UNC) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Wake Forest will try to take one step closer to a College Football Playoff berth when it travels to…
Illinois vs. Minnesota Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Can the Fighting Illini bounce back with another upset win over a ranked Minnesota team on Saturday…
Kansas State vs. Kansas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Can Kansas cover the number at home against in-state rival Kansas State on Saturday afternoon? …
Liberty vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Can the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels avoid an upset bid by the Liberty Flames on Saturday afternoon? …
Missouri vs. Georgia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

No. 1 Georgia and Missouri square off on Saturday afternoon in an SEC battle …
Ohio State vs. Nebraska Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

The Ohio State Buckeyes hope to use the Nebraska Cornhuskers as another stepping stone on their path…
SMU vs. Memphis Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the SMU M…
Appalachian State vs. Arkansas State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Appal…
Temple vs. East Carolina (ECU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Can the Temple Owls snap a lengthy losing streak with an upset of the East Carolina Pirates? …
North Texas vs. Southern Miss Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

North Texas heads to Southern Mississippi for a crucial mid season CUSA clash. Can the Mean Green gr…
Louisiana – Monroe vs. Texas State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Will Texas State have its starting quarterback on the field when it hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Saturd…
California vs. Arizona Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Will Chase Garbers and Cal earn a third straight win as they travel to face an Arizona team that has…
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Can Rutgers find an offense against a dominating Wiscy defense?…
Tulsa vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Can the Bearcats make a statement with a win at home against Tulsa on Saturday afternoon?…
Baylor vs. TCU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Baylor heads to TCU for a crucial mid season Big 12 matchup. Can the Bears continue their hot start,…
Penn State vs. Maryland Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Can Penn State cover the big road number against Maryland after losing three straight games?…
Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

The Cowboys are 15-5-1 ATS in their last 21 games following an ATS win while the Mountaineers are 8-…
South Alabama vs. Troy Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Will Jake Bentley and South Alabama find a way to come up with a road win as they face Troy in a Sun…
Rice vs. Charlotte Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

The Owls are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games in November while the 49ers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 g…
Navy vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

The Midshipmen are 19-7 ATS in their last 26 games in November, but the Irish are 7-0 ATS in their l…
Michigan State vs. Purdue Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Can Purdue pull off another unlikely upset versus No. 3 Michigan State this weekend?…
Auburn vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

The road team is 8-1 ATS in this series. Will that trend continue when Auburn faces the Aggies on th…
Middle Tennessee State vs. Western Kentucky Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

MTSU has covered the spread in four of its last five games against Western Kentucky. Can the Blue Ra…
Colorado State vs. Wyoming Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Can Colorado State bounce back on the road against a winless Wyoming team on Saturday afternoon?…
NC State vs. Florida State (FSU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

NC State heads to Florida State for a crucial mid season ACC matchup. Can the Wolfpack grab a road w…
Tulane vs. UCF Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Can UCF keep its momentum going at home versus Tulane on Saturday afternoon?…
Utah State vs. New Mexico State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Will Utah State earns their fourth straight win as they travel to face to New Mexico State in a non-…
Mississippi St vs. Arkansas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Missi…
Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Georgia Southern is 12-3 in its last 15 home games. Can the Eagles pull off an upset against Coastal…
Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic (FAU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Marsh…
Iowa vs. Northwestern Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

The Northwestern Wildcats take aim at the slumping Iowa Hawkeyes in Saturday’s Big Ten Conference ti…
Oregon State vs. Colorado Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Will Oregon State earn their sixth win of the season as they travel to face Colorado in a Pac-12 cro…
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Can the Wildcats avoid an upset at home against the Volunteers on Saturday afternoon?…
LSU vs. Alabama Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

The LSU Tigers are massive underdogs in their much-anticipated road tilt with the Alabama Crimson Ti…
Old Dominion (ODU) vs. Florida International (FIU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

FIU is in the midst of a seven-game skid and they host Old Dominion, who snapped their losing streak…
UNLV vs. New Mexico Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Can the UNLV Rebels register their first win of the season or will the New Mexico Lobos collect a se…
Boise State vs. Fresno State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Boise…
Clemson vs. Louisville Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Can the Clemson Tigers go on the road and get an ACC win against Louisville?…
Houston vs. South Florida (USF) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Will Clayton Tune and Houston run their win streak to eight games as they visit South Florida in an…
Indiana vs. Michigan Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

The Michigan Wolverines will be looking to get back on track against a vulnerable Indiana Hoosiers t…
Florida vs. South Carolina Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Can the struggling Florida Gators get back on track by beating the South Carolina Gamecocks on Satur…
Texas vs. Iowa State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Iowa State is 8-1 in its last nine home games. Can the Cyclones hand Texas its fourth straight loss…
Oregon vs. Washington Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Will #4 Oregon maintain their position in the College Football Playoff picture as they visit Washing…
San Jose State vs. Nevada Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Can the San Jose State Spartans keep this one close on the road, or will the Nevada Wolf Pack’ poten…
UTSA vs. UTEP Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Two of the lesser recognized FBS programs in the state of Texas fight for national respect Saturday…
Southern California (USC) vs. Arizona State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Who will win Saturday’s Pac-12 showdown between the Arizona State Sun Devils and USC Trojans?…
San Diego State vs. Hawaii Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-6-2021

Will #24 San Diego State shake off their first loss of the year as they travel to face Hawaii in a M…
