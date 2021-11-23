College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 13

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Expert Picks

By November 22, 2021 11:15 pm

By |

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 13, highlighted by Ohio State vs Michigan, Alabama vs Auburn, and Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Week 13 College Football Expert Picks
Buffalo at Ball St | WMU at NIU
Fresno St at SJSU | Ole Miss at Miss St
Boise St at SDSU | Kansas St at Texas
Iowa at Nebraska | Cincinnati at ECU
North Carolina at NC St | Wash St at Wash
Georgia at Ga Tech | Ohio St at Michigan
Florida St at Florida | Alabama at Auburn
Oregon St at Oregon | Penn St at Mich St
Va Tech at Virginia | Wisconsin at Minn
Texas A&M at LSU | OU at Oklahoma St
Clemson at South Carolina | ND at Stanford
BYU at USC | Cal at UCLA
Results So Far | Week 13 Schedule Picks  

Buffalo at Ball State

7:00, ESPN+
Line: Ball State -6.5, o/u: 58.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ball State
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Ball State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ball State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ball State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ball State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ball State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Ball State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ball State*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Ball State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ball State*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ball State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ball State*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Buffalo
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo
CONSENSUS PICK: Ball State

NEXT: Western Michigan at Northern Illinois Expert Picks, Predictions

