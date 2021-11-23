College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 13

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 13, highlighted by Ohio State vs Michigan, Alabama vs Auburn, and Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Week 13 College Football Expert Picks

Buffalo at Ball St | WMU at NIU

Fresno St at SJSU | Ole Miss at Miss St

Boise St at SDSU | Kansas St at Texas

Iowa at Nebraska | Cincinnati at ECU

North Carolina at NC St | Wash St at Wash

Georgia at Ga Tech | Ohio St at Michigan

Florida St at Florida | Alabama at Auburn

Oregon St at Oregon | Penn St at Mich St

Va Tech at Virginia | Wisconsin at Minn

Texas A&M at LSU | OU at Oklahoma St

Clemson at South Carolina | ND at Stanford

BYU at USC | Cal at UCLA

Buffalo at Ball State

7:00, ESPN+

Line: Ball State -6.5, o/u: 58.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ball State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Ball State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ball State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ball State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ball State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ball State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Ball State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ball State*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Ball State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ball State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ball State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ball State*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Buffalo

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo

CONSENSUS PICK: Ball State

