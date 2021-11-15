College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 12

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Expert Picks

By November 15, 2021 5:39 pm

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 12, highlighted by Michigan State at Ohio State, Wake Forest at Clemson, Oregon at Utah, UCLA at USC, and Arkansas at Alabama

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo
CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke
Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV
Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU
Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa
Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama
SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri
UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State
Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah
Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech
Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii
Results So Far | Week 12 Schedule  

Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan

7:30, ESPN2
Line: Western Michigan -5.5, o/u: 68

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com WMU
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com WMU
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: WMU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: EMU
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: WMU*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: WMU
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: EMU
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: WMU*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: WMU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: WMU
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: WMU
CONSENSUS PICK: WMU

NEXT: Northern Illinois at Buffalo Expert Picks, Predictions

