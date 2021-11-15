College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 12

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 12, highlighted by Michigan State at Ohio State, Wake Forest at Clemson, Oregon at Utah, UCLA at USC, and Arkansas at Alabama

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Week 12 College Football Expert Picks

WMU at EMU | NIU at Buffalo

CMU at Ball St | Louisville at Duke

Arizona at Wash St | SDSU at UNLV

Michigan St at Ohio St | Iowa St at OU

Wake Forest at Clemson | Illinois at Iowa

Ga Tech at Notre Dame | Arkansas at Bama

SMU at Cincinnati | Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Wisconsin | Florida at Missouri

UCLA at USC | Baylor at Kansas State

Auburn at South Carolina | Oregon at Utah

Virginia at Miami | Oklahoma St at Tex Tech

Arizona St at Oregon St | Col St at Hawaii

Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan

7:30, ESPN2

Line: Western Michigan -5.5, o/u: 68

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com WMU

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com WMU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: WMU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: EMU

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: WMU*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: WMU

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: EMU

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: WMU*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: WMU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: WMU

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: WMU

CONSENSUS PICK: WMU

