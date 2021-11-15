College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 12

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 12, highlighted by Michigan State at Ohio State, Wake Forest at Clemson, Oregon at Utah, UCLA at USC, and Arkansas at Alabama
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Week 12 College Football Expert Picks
Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan
7:30, ESPN2
Line: Western Michigan -5.5, o/u: 68
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com WMU
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com WMU
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: WMU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: EMU
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: WMU*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: WMU
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: EMU
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: WMU*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: WMU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: WMU
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: WMU
CONSENSUS PICK: WMU