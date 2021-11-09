College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 11

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 11, highlighted by Georgia at Tennessee, Texas A&M at Ole Miss, Oklahoma at Baylor, and Michigan at Penn State.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Buffalo at Miami University
7:00, ESPNU
Line: Miami University -7.5, o/u: 57
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Miami Univ
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Miami Univ
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami Univ.
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Miami Univ*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Miami Univ
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Miami Univ*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Miami Univ*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami Univ
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Miami Univ
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Miami Univ
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo
CONSENSUS PICK: Miami Univ