College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 11

By November 8, 2021 6:00 pm

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 11, highlighted by Georgia at Tennessee, Texas A&M at Ole Miss, Oklahoma at Baylor, and Michigan at Penn State.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Buffalo at Miami Univ | Ohio at EMU
Ball State at NIU | Kent State at CMU
North Carolina at Pitt | Cincinnati at USF
Wyoming at Boise St | NMSU at Alabama
Michigan at Penn St | Oklahoma at Baylor
Miss St at Auburn | Northwestern at Wisc
Georgia at Tennessee | Purdue at Ohio St
Minnesota at Iowa | Maryland at Michigan St
Texas A&M at Ole Miss | NC St at Wake Forest
Notre Dame at Virginia | Arkansas at LSU
TCU at Okla State | Wash State at Oregon
Nevada at SDSU | Utah State at SJSU
Results So Far | Week 11 Schedule

Buffalo at Miami University

7:00, ESPNU
Line: Miami University -7.5, o/u: 57

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Miami Univ
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Miami Univ
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami Univ.
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Miami Univ*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Miami Univ
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Miami Univ*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Miami Univ*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami Univ
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Miami Univ
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Miami Univ
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo
CONSENSUS PICK: Miami Univ

