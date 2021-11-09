College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 11

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 11, highlighted by Georgia at Tennessee, Texas A&M at Ole Miss, Oklahoma at Baylor, and Michigan at Penn State.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Buffalo at Miami Univ | Ohio at EMU

Ball State at NIU | Kent State at CMU

North Carolina at Pitt | Cincinnati at USF

Wyoming at Boise St | NMSU at Alabama

Michigan at Penn St | Oklahoma at Baylor

Miss St at Auburn | Northwestern at Wisc

Georgia at Tennessee | Purdue at Ohio St

Minnesota at Iowa | Maryland at Michigan St

Texas A&M at Ole Miss | NC St at Wake Forest

Notre Dame at Virginia | Arkansas at LSU

TCU at Okla State | Wash State at Oregon

Nevada at SDSU | Utah State at SJSU

Buffalo at Miami University

7:00, ESPNU

Line: Miami University -7.5, o/u: 57

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Miami Univ

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Miami Univ

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami Univ.

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Miami Univ*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Miami Univ

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Miami Univ*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Miami Univ*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami Univ

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Miami Univ

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Miami Univ

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo

CONSENSUS PICK: Miami Univ

