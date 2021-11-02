College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 10

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 10, highlighted by LSU at Alabama, Oregon at Washington, and Auburn at Texas A&M.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Week 10 College Football Expert Picks
EMU at Toledo | Ball St at Akron
Miami Univ at Ohio | NIU at Kent St
CMU at WMU | Georgia St at Louisiana
Virginia Tech at BC | Utah at Stanford
Army at Air Force | Indiana at Michigan
Florida at South Carolina | Liberty at Ole Miss
Baylor at TCU | Penn State at Maryland
USC at Arizona State | Missouri at Georgia
Ohio St at Nebraska | Navy at Notre Dame
Texas at Iowa State | Michigan St at Purdue
Auburn at Texas A&M | Oregon at Washington
Boise State at Fresno State | LSU at Alabama
San Jose State at Nevada | SDSU at Hawaii
Results So Far
Eastern Michigan at Toledo
7:30, ESPN2
Line: Toledo -8.5, o/u: 52.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Toledo*
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Eastern Mich
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Toledo
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Toledo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Toledo
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Toledo*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Toledo
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Toledo
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Toledo
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Toledo*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Toledo*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Toledo*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Eastern Mich
CONSENSUS PICK: Toledo*
Week 10 College Football Expert Picks
