College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 10

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 10

CFN Expert Picks

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 10

By November 2, 2021 1:14 am

By |

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 10, highlighted by LSU at Alabama, Oregon at Washington, and Auburn at Texas A&M.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Week 10 College Football Expert Picks
EMU at Toledo | Ball St at Akron
Miami Univ at Ohio | NIU at Kent St
CMU at WMU | Georgia St at Louisiana
Virginia Tech at BC | Utah at Stanford
Army at Air Force | Indiana at Michigan
Florida at South Carolina | Liberty at Ole Miss
Baylor at TCU | Penn State at Maryland
USC at Arizona State | Missouri at Georgia
Ohio St at Nebraska | Navy at Notre Dame
Texas at Iowa State | Michigan St at Purdue
Auburn at Texas A&M | Oregon at Washington
Boise State at Fresno State | LSU at Alabama
San Jose State at Nevada | SDSU at Hawaii
Results So Far

Eastern Michigan at Toledo

7:30, ESPN2
Line: Toledo -8.5, o/u: 52.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Toledo*
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Eastern Mich
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Toledo
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Toledo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Toledo
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Toledo*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Toledo
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Toledo
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Toledo
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Toledo*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Toledo*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Toledo*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Eastern Mich
CONSENSUS PICK: Toledo*

Week 10 College Football Expert Picks
EMU at Toledo | Ball St at Akron
Miami Univ at Ohio | NIU at Kent St
CMU at WMU | Georgia St at Louisiana
Virginia Tech at BC | Utah at Stanford
Army at Air Force | Indiana at Michigan
Florida at South Carolina | Liberty at Ole Miss
Baylor at TCU | Penn State at Maryland
USC at Arizona State | Missouri at Georgia
Ohio St at Nebraska | Navy at Notre Dame
Texas at Iowa State | Michigan St at Purdue
Auburn at Texas A&M | Oregon at Washington
Boise State at Fresno State | LSU at Alabama
San Jose State at Nevada | SDSU at Hawaii
Results So Far

NEXT: Ball State at Akron Expert Picks, Predictions

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ACC, American Athletic, Big 12, Big Ten, CFN, CFN Expert Picks, College Football Features, college football picks, College Football Predictions, Conference USA, How to watch, Independents, Lines, Mountain West, News, SEC, Sun Belt, Teams Conferences, Week 10

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home