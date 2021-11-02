College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 10

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 10, highlighted by LSU at Alabama, Oregon at Washington, and Auburn at Texas A&M.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 10 College Football Expert Picks

Results So Far



7:30, ESPN2

Line: Toledo -8.5, o/u: 52.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Toledo*

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Eastern Mich

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Toledo

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Toledo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Toledo

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Toledo*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Toledo

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Toledo

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Toledo

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Toledo*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Toledo*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Toledo*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Eastern Mich

CONSENSUS PICK: Toledo*

