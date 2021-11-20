College Football Big Game Reaction: Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon & More

Quick reaction to the biggest games of Week 12: Michigan State at Ohio State, Iowa State at Oklahoma, Oregon at Utah, and more

College Football Big Game Reaction: Week 12

Ohio State 56, Michigan State 7 Reaction

Well that went well.

If it’s possible to pitch a perfect first half, Ohio State did it.

CJ Stroud is now the leader in the Heisman race, the NFL receiving corps played like its should leave right now and step on a field on Sunday, and even the defense was able to dominate.

There was no big day from Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker – six carries for 25 yards.

There was no picking apart of the Ohio State secondary – it allowed 158 yards and a late score.

It was as good a day as the Buckeyes could’ve asked for going into the Michigan game, and it all started with an offensive line that gave Stroud 19 days to throw.

He wasn’t bad early on, but now he looks comfortable, his decision-making is faster, and it sure helps when you have those guys running free and easy.

And it doesn’t hurt to play the nation’s worst pass defense.

It doesn’t matter if you’re throwing against air – 32-of-35 for 432 yards and six touchdowns with no picks is pretty good.

It was the perfect performance that should push the Buckeyes up in the College Football Playoff rankings, even though that doesn’t matter too much. Beat Michigan, win the Big Ten Championship, and get in.

It’s not going to be nearly as easy as it looked against the beleaguered Spartan D, but it’s there. The offense looked like it’s ready to not just get back to the mini-tournament, but do some damage.

