College Football Big Game Reaction: Ohio State, North Carolina & More

Quick reaction to the biggest games of Week 10: Wake Forest at North Carolina, Ohio State at Nebraska, Auburn at Texas A&M, Michigan State at Purdue, LSU at Alabama

College Football Big Game Reaction: Week 10

– Week 10 Scoreboard, Predictions

Week 10 Big Game Reactions

– North Carolina 58, Wake Forest 55

– Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17

– Auburn at Texas A&M

– Michigan State at Purdue

– LSU at Alabama

North Carolina 58, Wake Forest 55 Reaction

Nothing stops.

In the strange way the ACC season works this year, this technically wasn’t a conference game, so – as this is written before the afternoon games – Wake Forest is still two games up on NC State and two up on Clemson with three to play against NC State, at Clemson, at Boston College.

Don’t worry about the College Football Playoff talk for now. If Wake Forest wins those final three games – all solid now that Boston College has QB Phil Jurkovec back – win out, and put the pressure on the CFP committee as a 12-1 Power Five champion.

There are all sorts of strange tie-breaker things that could happen – I still think Clemson ends up winning yet another ACC Championship, somehow – but the Demon Deacons can realistically come close to locking this up by beating NC State next week.

However, for as much fun as the Demon Deacon offense is, this was the first true test for the team – Virginia was probably the best win so far – and the defense didn’t pass with a brutal fourth quarter and horrible game against the run.

Sam Hartman threw for close to 400 yards with five scores, he ran for 78 yards and two touchdowns, the receiving corps was amazing …

And the Demon Deacon run defense couldn’t do anything to help the cause.

Ty Chandler ran for 213 yards and four scores, Sam Howell threw for over 200 yards and a score and ran for over 100 with two touchdowns, and a big fourth quarter burst got the job done for a Tar Heel team that desperately needed this win.

With at Pitt, Wofford, and at NC State to go, a loss for a 4-4 team would’ve put all bowl hopes in jeopardy. Again, this game didn’t count in the ACC standings, but …

If Pitt loses to Virginia or at Syracuse, and Virginia drops the game to Virginia Tech – or beats Pitt and the Panthers lose at Syracuse – North Carolin a is in the the ACC Championship by winning out.

It’s probably not going to happen – too many things have to come through – but Wake Forest vs. North Carolina doing this again in the ACC Championship would be a mighty fine end to the conference season.

