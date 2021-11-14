College Football Big Game Reaction: Michigan, Baylor, Ohio State, Georgia & More

Quick reaction to the biggest games of Week 11: Oklahoma at Baylor, Michigan at Penn State, Georgia at Tennessee, Mississippi State at Auburn

College Football Big Game Reaction: Week 11

– Week 11 Scoreboard, Predictions

Week 11 Big Game Reactions

– Baylor 24, Oklahoma 14

– Michigan 21, Penn State 17

– Georgia 41, Tennessee 17

– Ohio State 59, Purdue 31

– Ole Miss 29, Texas A&M 19

Baylor 24, Oklahoma 14 Reaction

Oklahoma hasn’t played well, it didn’t have a truly great win over the 9-0 start, and this certainly looked and played like a team that was way, way, way overdue to catch a two-piece, but …

Don’t automatically assume that this team is dead yet.

2020: Lost a Big 12 game. Won Big 12 title.

2019: Lost a Big 12 game. Won Big 12 title, went to CFP.

2018: Lost a Big 12 game. Won Big 12 title, went to CFP.

2017: Lost a Big 12 game. Won Big 12 title, went to CFP.

2016: Lost two non-conference games. Won Big 12 title.

2015: Lost a Big 12 game. Won Big 12 title, went to CFP.

Now, there are a few other parts to this. None of those losses came in November, and none of those Oklahoma teams were as inept as this one appears to be at coming up with a consistent performance.

But enough about Oklahoma. Baylor won this game. Baylor was the tougher teams on the lines, the defense was fantastic, and now its Big 12 title hopes are still alive after losing to TCU last week in a stunner.

The offensive line powered away for close to 300 yards – Abram Smith and QB Gerry Bohanan were fantastic – the defense shut down Caleb Williams and all but ended any Heisman hopes, and when needed, the team pulled away late.

Now it needs to beat Kansas State on the road and get by Texas Tech and get some help, but …

Oklahoma is in the Big 12 Championship if it beats Iowa State and at Oklahoma State.

The way OU is playing, though, that’s not even close to being a given this time around.

Week 11 Big Game Reactions

– Michigan 21, Penn State 17

– Georgia 41, Tennessee 17

– Ohio State 59, Purdue 31

– Ole Miss 29, Texas A&M 19

NEXT: Michigan 21, Penn State 17 Reaction