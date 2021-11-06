Coastal Carolina vs Georgia Southern prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia Southern How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Allen E Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, GA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Coastal Carolina (7-1), Georgia Southern (2-6)

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia Southern Game Preview

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

Clay Helton isn’t there yet.

Georgia Southern has hired the former USC head coach to change around the program, its style, and bring it to the forefront of an improved Sun Belt going forward. For now, it’s still going to be a rough run.

The Eagles aren’t running quite as well as they need to considering it’s their style, but that’s not their biggest issue.

Grayson McCall, it’s time to eat.

The Coastal Carolina quarterback is hitting 73% of his passes averaging over 13 yards per toss with 17 touchdowns and two picks. He’s going to pick apart the nation’s worst pass defense that allowed over 400 yards to South Alabama a few weeks ago, has no interceptions outside of the four it came up with against Arkansas State, and will have an impossible time getting a third down stop.

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

What’s been Coastal Carolina’s issue over the last two games?

It lost to Appalachian State because it couldn’t establish the run. It had a hard time against Troy because the defense had a mediocre day.

Georgia Southern has to do what it does, but at a higher level. It can’t have a mediocre day on the ground – it’s other 300 yards or forget it.

Coastal Carolina has yet to allow more than 228, but the offense has to find a groove right away all while the defense has to somehow takeaway McCall’s options when he gets on the move.

The Eagles have to own outside of the hashmarks.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s been a rocky two games for the Chanticleers, but that’s all about to change.

They’re going to roll at will on the way to a big first half – McCall will put up massive numbers – and they’ll coast in from there while hoping Appalachian State somehow slips against Arkansas State.

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Lines

Coastal Carolina 44, Georgia Southern 14

Line: Coastal Carolina -17, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2

