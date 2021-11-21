Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 12

What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 12
Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 12 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Prediction: Week 12
Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.
25. Arkansas Razorbacks 7-4 (22)
24. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 (24)
23. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 9-2 (12)
22. San Diego State Aztecs 10-1 (23)
21. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 10-1 (21)
20. Wisconsin Badgers 8-3 (20)
19. Pitt Panthers 9-2 (19)
18. UTSA Roadrunners 11-0 (18)
17. Houston Cougars 10-1 (17)
16. Texas A&M Aggies 8-3 (16)
15. Utah Utes 8-3 (25)
14. BYU Cougars 9-2 (15)
13. Iowa Hawkeyes 9-2 (14)
12. Michigan State Spartans 9-2 (8)
11. Oregon Ducks 9-2 (5)
10. Baylor Bears 9-2 (13)
9. Oklahoma Sooners 10-1 (11)
8. Ole Miss Rebels 9-2 (10)
7. Oklahoma State Cowboys 10-1 (9)
6. Michigan Wolverines 10-1 (7)
5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-1 (6)
4. Cincinnati Bearcats 11-0 (3)
3. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-1 (2)
2. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-1 (4)
1. Georgia Bulldogs 11-0 (1)
