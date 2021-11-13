Cleveland at New England prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 14

Cleveland at New England How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 14

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Cleveland (5-4), New England (5-4)

Cleveland at New England Game Preview

Why Cleveland Will Win

You want to figure out the Cleveland team?

It does nothing for a few weeks offensively, and then roared against Cincinnati helped by some huge plays by the defense and a huge day from the ground game.

New England isn’t going to want to make this a shootout.

It’ll want to give away with its own running game, rely on the defense to take the ball away, and keep it all going with a slew of third down conversions.

The problems is that Cleveland doesn’t turn the ball over. The three against Arizona were an aberration with just one giveaway in the last three games. That, and the third-best run defense in the NFL should be enough to keep New England from finding its groove, but …

Why New England Will Win

That’s a good groove.

It’s almost like the team is well coached.

The secondary is pouncing all over every possible mistake – the Patriots have forced 11 takeaways in the last five games – but it’s the rise of Damien Harris and the running game that’s making all the difference.

As good as he is, Mac Jones is still a rookie.

The running attack that stepped it up with 120 yards or more in each of the last five games has helped control game after game, winning four out of the last five and going into overtime in the lone loss.

What’s Going To Happen

The New England run defense has been a bit hit-or-miss, but it’ll do just enough to keep the Cleveland offense from taking over. Here’s the problem …

Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson are both in the concussion protocol and are questionable at best. But it’s New England. There will be a rushing option to come form somewhere.

Can the Patriot offensive line handle the Cleveland pass rush? Not really, but it won’t matter.

Cleveland will go back into its scoring funk New England slugs out a close, low scoring battle by maintaining control the whole way.

Cleveland at New England Prediction, Line

New England 20, Cleveland 17

Line: New England -2.5, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: “Buzz, your girlfriend … WOOF.”

1: Home Sweet Home Alone

