Cleveland at Baltimore prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 28

Cleveland at Baltimore How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 28

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Cleveland (6-5), Baltimore (7-3)

Cleveland at Baltimore Game Preview

Why Cleveland Will Win

Cleveland might be having injury issues with Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, and seemingly everyone else, but Kareem Hunt is expected to be back and part of a rotation for the best running game in the NFL.

The production on the ground has been able to go well enough to overcome the absence of any meaningful downfield passing game, and that combined with the defense should be just enough to keep this close into the fourth yards.

The D has allowed fewer than 17 points in four of the last five games.

Why Baltimore Will Win

Lamar Jackson is back and supposedly healthy after being sick last week and missing the win over the Bears.

The team was able to rally back to pull off the thriller, but the offense sputtered.

In this, a hot start would be nice to make Cleveland have to bust out of its shell and throw a bit, but, but it can handle the ground game.

The Ravens are second in the NFL against the run, they only allow 4.2 yards per carry, and they have problems against the good passing teams.

That’s not Cleveland.

What’s Going To Happen

These two teams are successful hot messes, but Cleveland has it a little worse.

The Brown offense had a massive game against Cincinnati, but that’s been it over the last several weeks. As long as Baltimore doesn’t turn it over in bunches, it should be fine.

However, it’s Baltimore. No matter what, this is going to come down to the final minutes – this team can’t play boring games.

Cleveland at Baltimore Prediction, Line

Baltimore 23, Cleveland 15

Line: Baltimore -3.5, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

