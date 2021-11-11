Clemson vs UConn prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Clemson vs UConn How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Clemson (6-3), UConn (1-8)

Clemson vs UConn Game Preview

Why UConn Will Win

It’s not like the Clemson offense is working now that it scored 30 points in back-to-back games.

First, as too many people in the investment world painfully know, the O didn’t get the Tigers up to 30 against Florida State, and there were only 345 yards of total offense against Louisville last week.

UConn isn’t going to score a ton on this Clemson defense, but it hasn’t been bad against the run and it’s been able to hang around here and there throughout the year.

And for what it’s worth, there’s a rest factor. The Huskies haven’t played in almost three weeks, all while Clemson is looking at this as a scrimmage before dealing with Wake Forest. However …

Why Clemson Will Win

For all of Clemson’s problems, a ten-win season is still in the picture. Beating Wake Forest next week would be huge, taking down South Carolina on the road would be massive, and there’s going to be a bowl game.

To do that, the offense still needs a whole lot of work, and that’s what UConn is for. This isn’t going to be a game the Tigers are going to take lightly.

This is the game to get the passing attack going. It’s been brutally inconsistent without enough of a downfield presence, the this is why you pay a team like this to come to your house. You try cranking it up a bit to get ready for the two big games that do matter.

What’s Going To Happen

Jim Mora Jr. isn’t able to do anything with UConn quite yet.

Yeah, Clemson has finally been able to get to 30 points against an FBS team and did it in back-to-back weeks.

UConn would kill to get there – it hasn’t scored more than 28.

Purdue beat the Huskies 49-0, but Vanderbilt had to fight to get out with a 30-28 win. Clemson’s performance will be somewhere in between.

There won’t be any danger, but this isn’t going to be totally smooth. The O will open it up enough to put this away fast, and the D won’t allow much of anything outside of a random score.

Clemson vs UConn Prediction, Lines

Clemson 41, UConn 3

Line: Clemson -40.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 1.5

