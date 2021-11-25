Clemson at South Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Clemson at South Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Clemson (8-3), South Carolina (6-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Clemson vs South Carolina Game Preview

Why Clemson Will Win

Very, very, very, very quietly, Clemson is in the mix for yet another ACC Championship – not that this game matters for that – and a double-digit win season.

Not bad considering what a disaster this year has supposedly been.

Remember, this is the only team to play Georgia tough, it took overtime for NC State to pull off the win at home, and the 27-17 win by Pitt that was hardly anything bad was the worst loss by the program in the regular season since 2014.

And now the offense is starting to work.

After clunker game after clunker game, the Tigers have scored 30 or more in each of the last four games – okay, so the final points against Florida State were just wrong, but it was 30 on the scoreboard.

The running game is starting to rumble, the passing attack has gone over 200 yards in each of the last three games, and …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 13

Why South Carolina Will Win

Louisville, UConn, and Wake Forest. When it comes to defenses, the last three Clemson went against are a whole lot of whoopdedoo.

South Carolina might not have a killer D, but it takes away the ball with 23 forced turnovers on the year, and the secondary is third in the SEC in fewest yards allowed. It’s the offensive side, though, that has to come through.

Clemson is No. 1 in the ACC in total defense allowing 318 yards per game. South Carolina is 5-1 this season with coming up with more than 318.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

What’s Going To Happen

So here’s the Clemson ACC Championship game scenario …

The Tigers already baked their ACC cake with a 6-2 record. They need Wake Forest to lose to Boston College on Saturday morning, and they need North Carolina to beat NC State on Friday. They’re going to go into this game knowing whether or not they’re the Coastal champion or not.

Will that matter in the rivalry game that skipped last year and now appears to be competitive again? Nah, but if there’s no game to play for next week, it’s possible things are coached up a wee bit differently personnel-wise …

Again, nah. Clemson wants to beat South Carolina no matter what. However, this Gamecock team is good enough to pull it off if it can get the offense going early.

It’ll be a close, low-scoring four-quarter battle with the Clemson D getting one final stop to survive.

– College Football Schedule: Week 13 Predictions, Lines

Clemson vs South Carolina Prediction, Lines

Clemson 23, South Carolina 20

Line: Clemson -11.5, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

5: The Times and Life of Shawn Carter: Official Video of JAY-Z’s 2021 Rock Hall Induction

1: “Why don’t we have Thanksgiving food the rest of the year?”

Week 13 Schedule | CFN Expert Picks

Rankings CFP | AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130

8 Teams In Playoff Chase | Bowl Projections

Bowl Bubble | CFN NFL Expert Picks