Cincinnati vs USF prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, November 12

Cincinnati vs USF How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 12

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Cincinnati (9-0), USF (2-7)

Cincinnati vs USF Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

Alright, Cincinnati. Enough is enough.

The Bearcats haven’t exactly set the world on fire with everyone watching to see if they’re worthy of the high rankings and College Football Playoff consideration, but now they get a 2-7 USF team that shouldn’t be able to run the ball, has an inefficient passing game, and named to get past 400 total yards twice all yards – the wins over Temple and Florida A&M.

There’s no reason to take any wild chances here. Just start running against the porous Bull defensive front and keep it all going. USF has allowed 250 or more rushing yards in three of the last four games, and UC is WAY overdue to get back on track after struggling on the ground over the lsat three weeks since dominating UCF.

Why USF Will Win

Cincinnati really isn’t playing all that well considering how good it is.

Wins are wins are wins, and it has managed to hold on, but Navy, Tulane, and Tulsa are all having problems this season and they all had too many good moments.

Cincinnati hasn’t hit 125 yards on the ground in any of the last three games, it’s not all that big on controlling the clock, and it’s coming off a three-turnover game against Tulsa.

USF stayed alive in the 54-42 loss to Houston with two kickoff returns for scores from Brian Battie, a little bit of a passing attack, and …

What’s Going To Happen

USF isn’t playing all that poorly, but Cincinnati is so much better than it showed.

It’s coming – the Bearcats have too much explosion and too much production on the lines to continue to be so mediocre. USF will be jacked at home, it’ll play well for most of the first half, and then the Bearcat defense will take over.

The Cincinnati running game will look the part again as it dominates the last 20 minutes.

Cincinnati vs USF Prediction, Lines

Cincinnati 44, USF 17

Line: Cincinnati -23.5, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

