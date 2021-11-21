Cincinnati at Las Vegas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 21

Cincinnati at Las Vegas How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 21

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Cincinnati (5-4), Las Vegas (5-4)

Cincinnati at Las Vegas Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

The team really, really, really looked and played like it needed a week off.

After losing to the Jets and getting hammered by Cleveland, Cincinnati was able to dive into their bye week – this should be a far better team coming back.

On the flip side, Las Vegas has been hit by a slew of gut punches and finally looked like a wiped out team in the blowout loss to the Chiefs.

Cincinnati should be able to work with a good balance against a defense that got blasted by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City passing game last week, and before that was steadily among the worst run defenses in the NFL.

The Bengals will move the ball however it wants to.

Why Las Vegas Will Win

Maybe two weeks off didn’t quite fix everything.

Is the Cincinnati defense going to start taking the ball away more?

Is it going to be stronger in the secondary and far more effective offensively?

As rough as the last two weeks were for Las Vegas, the passing game still works, there’s still the big play ability to bomb away on the Bengal D, and being at home should help. For what it’s worth, this it the fourth road game in five for Cincinnati.

If the Raiders can cut down on the turnovers – five in the last two games after turning it over five times in he first seven game – they’ll look like a different team.

What’s Going To Happen

Cincinnati might seem fresher, but it’s going to have to be ready for a shootout.

Las Vegas will get back into the swing of things at home by airing it out even more than normal. Cincinnati, though, will come up with even more home runs.

Joe Burrow will be sharp, the offense will be balanced in the second half, and it’ll be a good, fun, bounce back game.

Cincinnati at Las Vegas Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 31, Las Vegas 27

Line: Cincinnati -1, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

