Chicago at Pittsburgh prediction, game preview, how to watch: Monday, November 8

Chicago at Pittsburgh How To Watch

Date: Monday, November 8

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Chicago (3-5), Pittsburgh (4-3)

Chicago at Pittsburgh Game Preview

Why Chicago Will Win

Chicago lost last week to San Francisco, but the offense started to show sparks.

It was just one touchdown run, but that was the Justin Fields everyone was waiting for. Khalil Herbert has been great, David Montgomery might be back, and the Bears are going to try grinding away on a Steeler run defense that was great last week against the Browns but will give up yards.

Can Pittsburgh get all of the parts working against the Chicago defense? Every once in a while – like in the win over the Raiders and the victory over the Bengals – this group finds another gear to do a whole lot of bending without a lot of breaking.

The Steelers will get the yards. Getting points on the board hasn’t been easy for this attack.

Why Pittsburgh Will Win

The Chicago defense isn’t all that bad statistically, but it just got run over by San Francisco, Jimmy Garrappolo was magnificent, and it was the third time in six games the team allowed more than 400 yards.

The Steelers aren’t going to give up a slew of turnovers, and Chicago’s D doesn’t force them – just one in the last three games.

Keep this simple. Make it a steady diet of Najee Harris, send the great defensive ends after Fields and make him take off – it’s fine if he has a big run or three – and don’t worry a lick about the league’s worst passing game.

Chicago won’t hit 150 yards through the air.

What’s Going To Happen

Will Chicago show up?

This team has a horrible habit of going into the tank fast if the gameplan doesn’t work.

Pass protection-wise, it won’t be quite as ugly as the loss to Cleveland earlier in the year, but TJ Watt is about to have himself a very, very nice evening.

Chicago at Pittsburgh Prediction, Line

Pittsburgh 27, Chicago 17

Line: Pittsburgh -6.5, o/u: 38.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

