Chicago at Detroit prediction, game preview, how to watch: Thursday, November 25

Chicago at Detroit How To Watch

Date: Thursday, November 25

Game Time: 12:30 ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Chicago (3-7), Detroit (0-9-1)

Chicago at Detroit Game Preview

Why Chicago Will Win

Chicago running game, it’s time to go to work.

Andy Dalton is serviceable. He’s not going to throw for 300 yards, and he’s not going to have any wow moments, but he’ll limit the big mistakes and he won’t get the Bears beat against a Detroit defense that’s been better at taking the ball away over the last few weeks.

The Lion run defense is the second-worst in the NFL, and it’s about to get a two-piece from David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert as the Bears don’t take any big chances and rely on simply being steady.

They won the first meeting 24-14 by running for 188 yards with an almost perfect balance to the attack, but …

Why Detroit Will Win

Outside of a horrible/weird play off a snap to turn the ball over, Jared Goff wasn’t all that bad in the first meeting.

He’ll give it a go after getting hurt and missing last week, and now he’s got a ground game to help the cause. Since the bye week, the Lions ran over Pittsburgh for close to 230 yards and hit Cleveland for 168 yards. The Chicago run defense has been okay, but nothing special.

Defensively, as bad as Detroit has been, it’s been able to force five takeaways in the last two games. But …

What’s Going To Happen

Chicago will run too well.

Teams like to run and run and run some more on the Lions – no one has had more rushing attempts against them – and Chicago will be happy to keep that going.

It came up with a season-high on the ground the first time around, and it’ll overcome a shaky first half from the D by settling down to finally halt an ugly losing streak.

Chicago at Detroit Prediction, Line

Chicago 23, Detroit 17

Line: Chicago -3, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Post-Thanksgiving dinner nap

1: Watching Thanksgiving Day football with family when you have a fantasy/betting interest

