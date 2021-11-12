Charlotte vs Louisiana Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Charlotte vs Louisiana Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium, Ruston, LA

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: Charlotte (5-4), Louisiana Tech (2-7)

Charlotte vs Louisiana Tech Game Preview

Why Charlotte Will Win

It’s been a rocky and inconsistent season, but the 49ers are a win away from getting bowl eligible.

The passing game has been good enough to carry a spotty running game. Getting to 200 yards through the air doesn’t guarantee anything with this team, but it saved the day in the win over Rice last week, and this week it should rip apart a Louisiana Tech secondary that can’t stop anyone from throwing well.

Charlotte doesn’t have to bomb away. It’s great at controlling the clock, and Louisiana Tech isn’t – expect the 49ers to have the ball for well over 35 minutes.

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

Throw, throw, and throw some more.

The running game hasn’t shown up and the passing attack hasn’t been great, but it can hit 300 yards – it did it three times this year and should be able to get to at least 250.

The Charlotte defense doesn’t do enough in the secondary and it’s not always a rock at getting off the field. It’s allowing 225 passing yards or more in each of the last four games, getting rocked by FIU for 466 and by WKU for close to 400.

What’s Going To Happen

Charlotte’s about to lock in a bowl game.

Louisiana Tech doesn’t run well enough, but it’s able to take the ball away a little bit. It’ll come up with two takeaways to keep the game close, and the offense will be balanced against a mediocre 49er defense, but it won’t be enough.

You beat Charlotte by running, and the Bulldogs won’t be able to do it.

Charlotte is 5-0 when scoring 31 points or more, and 0-4 when it doesn’t. Louisiana Tech allows 34 points per game.

Charlotte vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Lines

Charlotte 34, Louisiana Tech 27

Line: Louisiana Tech -7, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

