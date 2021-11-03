Central Michigan vs Western Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch: Wednesday November 3

Central Michigan vs Western Michigan How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, November 3

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, MI

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Central Michigan (4-4), Western Michigan (5-3)

Central Michigan vs Western Michigan Game Preview

Why Central Michigan Will Win

The passing game has been terrific.

The Chippewas might have suffered a crippling blow in a wild 39-38 loss to Northern Illinois last week, but Daniel Richardson ripped it up for close to 300 yards with three scores and a whole lot of big plays.

With the top passing attack in the MAC – Richardson has been bombs away over the last five games with 14 touchdowns and just two picks, both against Ohio – and Western Michigan has to prove it can be consistent enough to keep up.

The Bronco pass defense hasn’t been bad. It’s the offensive side that’s been the puzzling part of the picture, without enough points for all the yards. They average over 431 yards per game and are balanced, but they’re only pushed past 24 points once in the last five games.

Why Western Michigan Will Win

Can the Broncos control the tempo like they want to?

Again, it’s a strangely disappointing team. There’s no problem getting the passing game going, and the rushing yards are enough to help balance things out, but the real calling card is time of possession – the O is always on the field.

Western Michigan is second in the nation at controlling the clock, holding the ball for close to 37 minutes a game, but Central Michigan’s defense is outstanding on third downs and it’s great at coming up with tackles for loss.

The Western Michigan offensive front, though, is excellent in pass protection, and its own defensive front can get behind the line without a problem against a leaky Central Michigan line.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a big game in the MAC West race, made even bigger by Eastern Michigan stepping up and knocking down Toledo on Tuesday night. With so much traffic in the division, the loser of this is all but done.

Expect to be a bit of an offensive show, even though the Western Michigan defense is good enough to keep this in check for stretches – and that will be the difference.

The Broncos will have the ball for what seems like three hours, and the Central Michigan defense will have too many problems coming up with the difference-making play.

Western Michigan will do a better job of getting into the backfield than the Central Michigan D will.

Central Michigan vs Western Michigan Prediction, Lines

Western Michigan 31, Central Michigan 27

Line: Western Michigan -10, o/u: 66.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

