Central Michigan vs Ball State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, November 17
Central Michigan vs Ball State How To Watch
Date: Wednesday, November 17
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Scheumann Stadium, Muncie, IN
How To Watch: ESPNU
Record: Central Michigan (6-4), Ball State (5-5)
– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+
– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Central Michigan vs Ball State Game Preview
Why Central Michigan Will Win
There’s a chance Central Michigan can still win the MAC West by winning its last two games and Northern Illinois losing its last two. Unfortunately, NIU is playing Buffalo at the same time this is happening – there might be a wee bit of scoreboard watching happening.
The Chippewas lost to NIU in a 39-38 thriller a few weeks ago, but that’s been the only blip over the last five games as the offense has been consistent through the air and good enough running the ball to keep up with the Kent States and Toledos of the world.
Ball State doesn’t have much of a downfield passing game, it doesn’t control the clock, and …
– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 12
Why Ball State Will Win
The offense is running all over everyone lately.
The Cardinals were right there with Northern Illinois only to lose 30-29 – but they ran for 246 yards.
After doing nothing on the ground for most of the year, they’ve hit 200 yards in three of the last four games to balance out a decent enough offense that’s more effective than the overall stats.
Central Michigan won’t pick off a whole lot of passes and it’s more than happy to give up close to 300 yards a game through the air, but …
What’s Going To Happen
The Central Michigan run defense has been a rock. It allowed over 200 yards to Missouri to start the season, and that’s been it – only Northern Illinois has come close to two bills.
However, Ball State is finally back in Muncie after playing four of its last five games on the road, and at 5-5 it needs this a whole lot more than 6-4 Central Michigan does.
The defending MAC champs will rise up defensively in the fourth quarter in yet another close game – the last four Ball State games have been decided by a touchdown or less.
– College Football Schedule: Week 12 Predictions, Lines
Central Michigan vs Ball State Prediction, Lines
Ball State 30, Central Michigan 27
Line: Ball State -1.5, o/u: 61
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 3
5: Tummyache Soak
1: Adele 30
Rankings AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130 Rankings
Bowl Projections | Heisman Race
College Football Playoff Chase, Who’s Alive?
Coach Hot Seat Top 10 | Bowl Bubble: Who’s In, Out