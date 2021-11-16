Central Michigan vs Ball State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, November 17

Central Michigan vs Ball State How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, November 17

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Scheumann Stadium, Muncie, IN

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Central Michigan (6-4), Ball State (5-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Central Michigan vs Ball State Game Preview

Why Central Michigan Will Win

There’s a chance Central Michigan can still win the MAC West by winning its last two games and Northern Illinois losing its last two. Unfortunately, NIU is playing Buffalo at the same time this is happening – there might be a wee bit of scoreboard watching happening.

The Chippewas lost to NIU in a 39-38 thriller a few weeks ago, but that’s been the only blip over the last five games as the offense has been consistent through the air and good enough running the ball to keep up with the Kent States and Toledos of the world.

Ball State doesn’t have much of a downfield passing game, it doesn’t control the clock, and …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

Why Ball State Will Win

The offense is running all over everyone lately.

The Cardinals were right there with Northern Illinois only to lose 30-29 – but they ran for 246 yards.

After doing nothing on the ground for most of the year, they’ve hit 200 yards in three of the last four games to balance out a decent enough offense that’s more effective than the overall stats.

Central Michigan won’t pick off a whole lot of passes and it’s more than happy to give up close to 300 yards a game through the air, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Central Michigan run defense has been a rock. It allowed over 200 yards to Missouri to start the season, and that’s been it – only Northern Illinois has come close to two bills.

However, Ball State is finally back in Muncie after playing four of its last five games on the road, and at 5-5 it needs this a whole lot more than 6-4 Central Michigan does.

The defending MAC champs will rise up defensively in the fourth quarter in yet another close game – the last four Ball State games have been decided by a touchdown or less.

– College Football Schedule: Week 12 Predictions, Lines

Central Michigan vs Ball State Prediction, Lines

Ball State 30, Central Michigan 27

Line: Ball State -1.5, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

Rankings AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130 Rankings

Bowl Projections | Heisman Race

College Football Playoff Chase, Who’s Alive?

Coach Hot Seat Top 10 | Bowl Bubble: Who’s In, Out