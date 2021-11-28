Carolina at Miami prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 28

Carolina at Miami How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 28

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Carolina (5-6), Miami (4-7)

Carolina at Miami Game Preview

Why Carolina Will Win

The Panthers didn’t beat the Washington Football Team, but the offense started to work like it was supposed to.

Cam Newton took off and ran well, Christian McCaffrey was a part of the fun, and the offense moved well enough to go along with the production from the great defense.

The Panthers lead the NFL in pass defense – it hasn’t allowed. 200 yards through the air in any of the last five games – and Miami doesn’t have the running game to make up for it if Tua Tagovailoa isn’t hot early on

However …

Why Miami Will Win

The Dolphins are starting to hit their stride.

They’ve won three straight games because the passing game is clicking. Yes, it’s going against a strong Carolina pass D, but the stats are a little skewed – it hasn’t faced a slew of top bombers.

Before this great run by the D, Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins bombed away.

Tagovailoa has been good, the defense has taken the ball away seven times in the last three games, and again, it’s starting to work.

What’s Going To Happen

Does Miami stop the run? Yeah, just enough to matter.

Carolina’s passing game isn’t dead with Newton at quarterback, but it’s not going to light up the Dolphin secondary. The running game will have its moments, but there won’t be enough of them.

The Miami offense will keep the chains moving well enough at home to survive a close, tough battle with a walk-off field goal.

Carolina at Miami Prediction, Line

Miami 23, Carolina 20

Line: Carolina -2.5, o/u: 42

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

