Cal vs Stanford prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Cal vs Stanford How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Stanford Stadium, Palo Alto, CA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Cal (3-6), Stanford (3-7)

Cal vs Stanford Game Preview

Why Cal Will Win

It’s been an interesting time for Cal football.

Just when it was finally starting to turn things around with two nice wins over Colorado and Oregon State, it got hit with a COVID outbreak that gutted the team for its loss at Arizona.

The USC game got postponed, there was some question about the future of head coach Justin Wilcox – maybe it was time to move on, maybe the Washington gig would be a fit – and now it’s Stanford week.

As rough as things have been for the Bears, they’re playing one of the few teams that should make things easier.

Stanford has been awful since the stunning win over Oregon.

The passing game has been bad, the rushing attack worse, there’s been no run defense, and it’s getting uglier and uglier allowing close to 900 rushing yards over the last three weeks.

Cal hasn’t been great at running the ball, but it’s about to give it a go.

Why Stanford Will Win

It’s been an interesting time for Stanford football.

It had the team returning from 2020 to be much, much better than the Pac-12’s speed bump.

The defense never showed up – it allowed 200 rushing yards or more against everyone but USC and Washington State – the offense lost its passing game groove, and now the future of David Shaw with the program is being questioned.

As rough as things have been for the Cardinal, they’re playing one of the few teams that should make things easier.

Cal is still trying to get back up to speed. Even before the issues the defense was struggling on third downs, the offense had a rough time closing out drives with points, and the O line was struggling a bit too much. But …

What’s Going To Happen

Stanford is a total mess.

The offense is bad, the defense worse, there’s a massive problem with turnovers, and it doesn’t get better from there.

Cal might not be fully functional, and it’s coming off a rough few weeks, but it’ll slug its way through with just enough of a running game against the depleted Cardinal D to pull this off.

Don’t expect pretty.

Cal vs Stanford Prediction, Lines

Cal 23, Stanford 17

Line: Cal -1.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 2.5

