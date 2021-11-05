Cal vs Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Cal vs Arizona How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Cal (3-5), Arizona (0-8)

Cal vs Arizona Game Preview

Why Cal Will Win

There’s a whole lot about this team that’s up in the air right now, but …

The offense has found its groove just when it seemed like the season was over.

All of a sudden, the inconsistent attack came up with an almost perfect balance, generating 200 yards both rushing and passing in wins over Colorado and Oregon State.

The Bears are good at maintaining control. They own the time of possession battle, they’re great at coming up with third down conversions, and rather offensive line is solid at keeping defenses out of the backfield.

Arizona’s offense kept on pushing in the 41-34 loss to USC – it was getting rocked early – but it’s way too inconsistent. Cal should be able to own the lines, but …

Why Arizona Will Win

How many players are missing from Cal – and who are they – after having several reported plays into COVID protocol?

Forgive how gross it is to go back to 2020 mode and analyze a football game based off a still-raging global pandemic.

Even if everything was normal, Arizona is playing better.

It’s wildly inconsistent thanks to a slew of young players needing to rise up, little depth, and not enough stars on the lines, but QB Will Plummer is playing like a keeper.

Hurt for a while and struggling through through too many games, he battled against USC with 264 yards and should keep on throwing in this to make up for a rough running game.

Cal can be thrown on – allowing over 200 yards in every game but the win over Colorado – and the Wildcats are going to give it a try.

What’s Going To Happen

Arizona has been way, way overdue to finally get a win.

It played well for 40 minutes against Oregon before the roof caved in. It should’ve been competitive against Colorado, and wasn’t. It pushed USC and should’ve gotten past Washington.

Even if everything was normal, this would be the game for a still-fighting Arizona team to finally get it done on pure effort – as long as it can keep all the little mistakes to a minimum.

Cal vs Arizona Prediction, Lines

Arizona 24, Cal 23

Line: Cal -10, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

