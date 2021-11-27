BYU vs USC prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

BYU vs USC How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: BYU (9-2), USC (4-6)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

BYU vs USC Game Preview

Why BYU Will Win

There’s still an outside chance of BYU sliding on up into New Year’s Six bowl territory.

On a roll with the schedule lightening up at the end, the Cougars have been rolling with a passing game that’s gone off for well over 1,000 yards over the the last three games – and hit 300 yards in five of the last six games – and with a whole lot of other key parts working.

This team doesn’t beat itself. It doesn’t get hit with a lot of penalties, it doesn’t turn the ball over, and it all comes with the explosion with the offense able to turn the lights out fast.

USC is hammered by a whole slew of problems. It’s still giving the effort, but it’s not stopping anyone’s offense right now.

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 13

Why USC Will Win

There’s still a ton of talent here.

USC might be playing out the string of a lost season, but win this, beat Cal next week, and there’s at least a bowl game to play for and something fun for a team that had the unfair gut punch of a coaching change early on.

The passing game still works, even without star WR Drake London. Jaxson Dart threw for 325 yards in the loss to UCLA, the BYU secondary will give up yards to teams looking to bomb away, and for all of the overall problems and issues, USC still has the No. 1 offense in the Pac-12.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

What’s Going To Happen

Once again, USC will play hard and come up with a push offensively, but BYU will be too balanced and too sharp.

Don’t think this really, really doesn’t matter to BYU – a win means a 5-0 season vs the Pac-12.

– College Football Schedule: Week 13 Predictions, Lines

BYU vs USC Prediction, Lines

BYU 34, USC 26

Line: BYU -7, o/u: 64

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: The Times and Life of Shawn Carter: Official Video of JAY-Z’s 2021 Rock Hall Induction

1: “Why don’t we have Thanksgiving food the rest of the year?”

Week 13 Schedule | CFN Expert Picks

Rankings CFP | AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130

8 Teams In Playoff Chase | Bowl Projections

Bowl Bubble | CFN NFL Expert Picks