BYU vs Idaho State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

BYU vs Idaho State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: BYU (7-2), Idaho State (1-7)

BYU vs Idaho State Game Preview

Why Idaho State Will Win

The Bengals aren’t bad at staying in games early on.

They wear down late – the second half scoring isn’t there – but they need to control the clock just a little bit early on, try to tilt the field with their great punting game, and the need to take lots and lots of chances down the field.

The BYU secondary give up plenty of yards and big plays, which goes hand-in-hand with being bad on third downs, and …

Why BYU Will Win

Idaho State doesn’t score in the second half.

BYU will use this as a light scrimmage, but it’s going to keep thing simple with the running game going right away.

The Cougars ran for 238 yards against Washington State and rumbled for close to 400 yards in the win over Virginia. They’re going to run early on the bad Idaho State defense, they’ll get up fast, and the only drama will be whether or not the Cougar D allows any plays on its side of the field in the fourth quarter.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s the last home game of the year, and BYU will have some fun before going off to deal with Georgia Southern before closing out at USC.

The College Football Playoff committee won’t care about the style points in this, but they’ll be there.

BYU vs Idaho State Prediction, Lines

BYU 52, Idaho State 3

Line: BYU -35.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 1

