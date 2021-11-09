Buffalo vs Miami University prediction, game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, November 9

Buffalo vs Miami University How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, November 9

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: ESPNU

How To Watch: Yager Stadium, Oxford, OH

Record: Buffalo (4-5), Miami University (4-5)

Buffalo vs Miami University Game Preview

Why Buffalo Will Win

The Buffalo run defense is but a mere rumor.

From home run touchdown dashes from Ohio, to getting hammered by Bowling Green and Akron for over 220 yards each, to the Kent State FlashFast style of offense, everyone is getting fat on this front wall.

How bad is this? The Bulls are 113th in the nation against the run allowing an average of 200 yards per game.

Can Miami take advantage of opportunity? Not really.

The RedHawks wouldn’t might running, but it only came up with 200 yards twice this year and once was against LIU of the FCS world.

On the other side, the Bulls are rolling with close to 500 yards in three of the last four games with a great balance, a lot of explosion, and …

Why Miami University Will Win

The Miami offense is about to throw a whole lot.

Teams are used to running the ball at will on the Buffalo D, but that’s not really what the RedHawks do.

Brett Gabbert is coming off a 492-yard passing day with five scores against Ohio, the O has hit over 200 yards through the air against everyone but Cincinnati, and the Buffalo secondary can be thrown on.

Gabbert will get time – the Miami offensive line has been fantastic at keeping defenses out of the backfield.

Teams are usually too busy running the ball on the UB D and don’t bother with throwing, but getting past 200 yards isn’t going to be a problem.

What’s Going To Happen

Neither defense is doing anything to take the ball away, both teams are coming off of embarrassing losses – Miami lost to Ohio and Buffalo somehow managed to lose to Bowling Green – and now it’s do-or-die time for any hopes of going bowling.

And Miami University is still in the MAC East title chase.

MU will get the running game going for the first time in a while, and the passing attack will work, too. The RedHawk defense will step up against the run, but Buffalo will throw well enough to stay in this. It won’t be enough.

It’s going to be surprisingly fun because neither side will stop the other. Miami will stop Buffalo more.

Buffalo vs Miami University Prediction, Lines

Miami University 38, Buffalo 30

Line: Miami University -7, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

